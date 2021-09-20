Pilgrimage held at National Shrine of Mary

Lake Sun Leader

The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church in Laurie is hosting a pilgrimage with Father William Korte on Sept. 25. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. There will be two sessions: Confessions, Adoration, Benediction; and Rosary and the Divine Chaplet. Lunch will be provided. Mass will be at 4:30 p.m.

Register by email to info@thenationalshrineofmarymotherofthechurch.com or call 573-374-Mary (6279). For more information, go to www.thenationalshrineofmarymotherofthechurch.com.

Fr. Korte was ordained a priest for the diocese of Jefferson City, MO, April 30, 1983, after having completed his seminary formation with a Master of Arts and a Master of Divinity and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Since ordination, Fr. Korte has served in various diocesan-wide ministries; Associate Vocation Director, Spiritual Director, Diocesan Exorcist, and Pastor. He co-hosts a radio show on Relevant Radio. Presently, Fr. Korte serves as Pastor of St. Joseph in Louisiana, MO and Mary Queen of Peace in Clarksville.