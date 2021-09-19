Who is in control?

Karen Thornton

If it’s you, you are in trouble. Ever read Job? My Bible says it is less than an hour read. A few of the subtitles are: “Trusting God in spite of devasting tragedy” and the point of Job is: “When your life explodes, trust is more important than logic”. The story starts like a fairytale, Chapter 1, verse 1, There once was a man named Job who lived in the land of Uz. He was blameless, a man of complete integrity. He feared God and stayed away from evil. He had servants, animals and noted as the richest person in that entire area. Then Satan, the accuser came in the picture, kind of like the big bad wolf or bear. Satan accused God of putting a wall of protection around him, causing him to prosper. Satan told God if He took everything away from Job that Job would curse God. God knew Jobs heart. (Does He know yours?) Within a few verses, Job has been stripped of all his possessions and the death of his family.

Job had friends; you might know some of them. Accusations of, what did you do Job? You probably deserved it. God must be punishing you. Remember, if you have a friend who’s going through a rough time, be careful what you say to bring comfort or encouragement. All of us face times when we simply want to hide from distress and defeat, Job was no exception.

Job examined the futility of the world’s treasures, those with material wealth meet the same end as those who have known poverty. All die, all bodies return to the dust. Earthly conditions don’t really matter from an eternal perspective. Matthew 6 tells us, to not store up treasures here on earth where moths eat them and rust destroys – store your treasures in heaven, no moths, no rust, no thieves. Jesus is saying: “Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be”.

Job remembers, his Redeemer lives, and He will stand upon the earth at last. And after the body has decayed, yet in Job’s body he will see God. Job tells his friends; how dare you to go on persecuting me, saying, it’s my fault. You should fear punishment yourselves, for your attitude deserves punishment. Then you will know there is indeed a judgment. As Job asks, why are the wicked never punished. Don’t we wonder why me and why not them? Nothing happens in this world outside of God’s control, nothing can separate us from Hi love and nothing will keep us from being in His presence when we die.

Job lived to 140 years. He died an old man who had lived a long, full life. Read the end of the story in the Book of Job.