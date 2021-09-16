New Orleans on Bagnell Dam Boulevard

Connye Griffin

Soft jazz, lively Zydeco, and washboard beats call to mind New Orleans where tall Hurricanes and spicy Sazerac go down smoothly. Creole spices and Cajun delights further define the unique Louisiana cuisine, but now, Lake of the Ozarks’ diners have it all right here at home on the Bagnell Dam Strip under the sign for Brick House Cajun Cuisine.

Inside this open-air restaurant under gentle breezes, diners will enjoy fine lunch and dinner fare. Traditional jambalaya, gumbo, and shrimp over grits are on the menu. So is an array of seafoods — large gulf shrimp, mussels, crab, oysters, and crawfish. These are served as platters, on sandwiches, tossed with pasta, or fried.

Meat choices will satisfy New Orleans’ cravings, too. Andouille sausage, pulled pork, baby back ribs, and juicy beef burgers are great choices for anyone who is not a fan of seafoods. Dirty rice or red beans and rice are sides that please.

For dessert, the classic New Orleans’ beignet, bananas foster, or pecan praline pie will not disappoint diners who crave something sweet and southern after a hearty meal. In fact, head chef Terry Larkins designed the menu so New Orleans fans will not be disappointed. So far, his research has earned solid, positive reviews. Diners like having the Cajun option on the Strip, and they like the Brick House Cajun tastes very much.

Amanda Hull, General Manager for the front of the house, collaborated with Larkins on the menu, especially the “killer cocktail” menu. One often ordered is the Smoked Old Fashioned. Another is the gin fizz made with fresh, frothed egg whites. The traditional Hurricane is equally popular. Made with four fruit juices—orange, pineapple, lime, and passion fruit—stirred into Captain Morgan and Bacardi rums with a splash of grenadine, the Brick House Cajun Hurricane is a sweet treat.

Brick House orders Gambino’s bread direct from New Orleans so that the restaurant’s PoBoy is authentic. For the muffuletta, Lake of the Ozarks’ own Bread Bowl agreed to bake the special bun. At Brick House, quality counts so the restaurant takes care with its ingredients.

Chef Larkins is a 30-year veteran of Lake kitchens. Amanda Hull has seven years in food service at the lake. Cody Kennedy, Food and Beverage Director, is newer to the team, but a fine addition, according to Larkins who spearheaded the redesign for the restaurant space and facilitated the relaunch. So far, the results are excellent. Word of mouth and online reviews promise a great year-round following.

Friday through Sunday, Brick House Cajun adds live music to the spirit and flavor of New Orleans in Lake Ozark.

More info

1333 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, Lake Ozark

Open 11 a.m.-12 a.m. daily, Monday through Sunday

573-693-9775