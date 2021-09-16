Lottery players won prize money at several lake-area stores
During August, Missouri Lottery players won more than $77.6 million in total prizes – including several from the Lake area. Of all prizes claimed in August, more than $4.6 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
*This amount includes claimed winning Scratchers tickets and winning Draw Games tickets sold, which could include unclaimed Draw Games tickets as of the time of publication.
•Of the total $77.6 million in prizes won by Missouri Lottery players in August, $64 million were Scratchers prizes that were claimed and $13.6 million were Draw Games prizes that were won, but may not necessarily have been claimed as of time of publication.
•As of Aug. 28, 2021, by law, the Missouri Lottery may no longer publish names of Lottery winners without prior consent.
•$32.5 million in Lottery proceeds from July sales was transferred to Missouri education in August.
Draw Games Winners
Mega Millions winners
$1,500
LAKE OZARK BAGNELL EAGLE STOP, 308 N SHORE DR
Lotto winners
$1,910
VERSAILLES SMOKER FRIENDLY 820, 813 W NEWTON
Club Keno winners
LAKE OZARK $1,090 ROCK ISLAND LINE, 1273 BAGNELL DAM BLVD
LAKE OZARK $1,100 LUCKY'S, 1140 BAGNELL DAM BLVD
OSAGE BEACH $1,300 CHEVY'S PUB, 5151 HWY 54 STE E
Scratchers Winners
$200,000 Extreme Cash Scratchers winners
$1,000
OSAGE BEACH MURPHY EXPRESS 8545, 4294 OSAGE BEACH PKWY
$300 Million Cash Explosion Scratchers winners
$1,000
ELDON WOODS SUPERMARKET 2065, 1002 S AURORA
GRAVOIS MILLS G2M SUPERMART, 220 N MAIN ST
OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D
OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE GAS 1475, 997 HWY D
$300,000,000 Golden Ticket Scratchers winners
$1,000
CAMDENTON GERBES 119, 1159 E US HWY 54
CAMDENTON C & N QUICK STOP, 691 S ST. HWY 5
SUNRISE BEACH WOODS SUPERMARKET 477, 13655 N STATE HWY 5
$4,000,000 Payout Scratchers winners
$1,000
CAMDENTON JIFFY STOP FOOD MART 597, 641 W US HWY 54
100X The Bucks Scratchers winners
$1,000
CAMDENTON LAKE OASIS CONV STORE #1, 321 N BUSINESS HWY 5
CAMDENTON MURPHY USA 7182, 90 CECIL ST
LAKE OZARK BAGNELL EAGLE STOP, 308 N SHORE DR
300X Scratchers winners
$1,000
OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D
Black Pearls Scratchers winners
$1,000
CAMDENTON MJ'S MINI MART II, 8699 N ST. HWY 5
GRAVOIS MILLS HAPPY JACKS GENERAL STORE, 25564 HIGHWAY 5
OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D
Money Match Scratchers winners
$5,000
ELDON TEMP STOP 102, 7 ACORN RD Silver 7s Scratchers winners
Silver 7s Scratchers winners
$77,777
OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D
Stacks of Cash Scratchers winners
$5,000
LAURIE LAKE OASIS CONV STORE #2, 114 N MAIN
$1,000
ELDON WHITTLES BAR & GRILL LLC, 108 S MAPLE ST
LAKE OZARK BAGNELL EAGLE STOP, 308 N