Lottery players won prize money at several lake-area stores

During August, Missouri Lottery players won more than $77.6 million in total prizes – including several from the Lake area. Of all prizes claimed in August, more than $4.6 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.

*This amount includes claimed winning Scratchers tickets and winning Draw Games tickets sold, which could include unclaimed Draw Games tickets as of the time of publication.

•Of the total $77.6 million in prizes won by Missouri Lottery players in August, $64 million were Scratchers prizes that were claimed and $13.6 million were Draw Games prizes that were won, but may not necessarily have been claimed as of time of publication.

•As of Aug. 28, 2021, by law, the Missouri Lottery may no longer publish names of Lottery winners without prior consent.

•$32.5 million in Lottery proceeds from July sales was transferred to Missouri education in August.

Draw Games Winners

Mega Millions winners

$1,500

LAKE OZARK BAGNELL EAGLE STOP, 308 N SHORE DR

Lotto winners

$1,910

VERSAILLES SMOKER FRIENDLY 820, 813 W NEWTON

Club Keno winners

LAKE OZARK $1,090 ROCK ISLAND LINE, 1273 BAGNELL DAM BLVD

LAKE OZARK $1,100 LUCKY'S, 1140 BAGNELL DAM BLVD

OSAGE BEACH $1,300 CHEVY'S PUB, 5151 HWY 54 STE E

Scratchers Winners

$200,000 Extreme Cash Scratchers winners

$1,000

OSAGE BEACH MURPHY EXPRESS 8545, 4294 OSAGE BEACH PKWY

$300 Million Cash Explosion Scratchers winners

$1,000

ELDON WOODS SUPERMARKET 2065, 1002 S AURORA

GRAVOIS MILLS G2M SUPERMART, 220 N MAIN ST

OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D

OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE GAS 1475, 997 HWY D

$300,000,000 Golden Ticket Scratchers winners

$1,000

CAMDENTON GERBES 119, 1159 E US HWY 54

CAMDENTON C & N QUICK STOP, 691 S ST. HWY 5

SUNRISE BEACH WOODS SUPERMARKET 477, 13655 N STATE HWY 5

$4,000,000 Payout Scratchers winners

$1,000

CAMDENTON JIFFY STOP FOOD MART 597, 641 W US HWY 54

100X The Bucks Scratchers winners

$1,000

CAMDENTON LAKE OASIS CONV STORE #1, 321 N BUSINESS HWY 5

CAMDENTON MURPHY USA 7182, 90 CECIL ST

LAKE OZARK BAGNELL EAGLE STOP, 308 N SHORE DR

300X Scratchers winners

$1,000

OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D

Black Pearls Scratchers winners

$1,000

CAMDENTON MJ'S MINI MART II, 8699 N ST. HWY 5

GRAVOIS MILLS HAPPY JACKS GENERAL STORE, 25564 HIGHWAY 5

OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D

Money Match Scratchers winners

$5,000

ELDON TEMP STOP 102, 7 ACORN RD Silver 7s Scratchers winners

Silver 7s Scratchers winners

$77,777

OSAGE BEACH HY-VEE 1475, 929 HIGHWAY D

Stacks of Cash Scratchers winners

$5,000

LAURIE LAKE OASIS CONV STORE #2, 114 N MAIN

$1,000

ELDON WHITTLES BAR & GRILL LLC, 108 S MAPLE ST

LAKE OZARK BAGNELL EAGLE STOP, 308 N