Sunrise Beach Police to crack down on child restraint violations

The Sunrise Beach Police Department will be joining with law enforcement agencies across the state Sept. 19-25 for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri’s child safety seat law violators. Additional officers will be on the roads searching for child safety seat violations.

Missouri law requires all children under the age of 8 to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 lbs or 4’9” tall. Car crashes are the leading killers of kids. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children aged 4-8 years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Using the proper child safety seat provides children with the greatest opportunity to survive a crash. Regular child safety seat and safety belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

The SBPD also introduces a new child safety seat program. Officer Tim North has recently become a National Certified Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspector through Safe Kids Worldwide. The department will be offering free safety seat inspections by appointment. They will have convertible and booster seats available to those in need at no charge. If someone is needing an inspection or would like information regarding a car seat, contact Cpl. Scott Craig at 573-374-7757.

For more information about child passenger safety, go to www.savemolives.com.