Pro fishing tournament comes to the Lake

Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today the schedule for the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour, which will showcase 80 of the best bass anglers in the world competing in seven regular-season tournaments around the country for millions of dollars.

Osage, Missouri, was selected as the fourth stop of the season for professional bass fishing’s top pro-level circuit. The event, hosted by Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association and the Lake of the Ozarks Fishing Council, will take place April 30-May 5, 2022 on Lake of the Ozarks.

“The Lake of the Ozarks is thrilled to welcome the Bass Pro Tour to our little piece of fishing paradise in 2022,” said Lagina Fitzpatrick, Executive Director for Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association. “The excitement and impact these professional anglers bring to our area is HUGE! Lake of the Ozarks is the premier fishery in the Midwest and know these pros will have a great time finding the perfect spots on our 54,000-acre lake to cast their lines.”

Each stage of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour will feature six days of competition using the catch, weigh, immediate-release format, broadcast live on MLF NOW!® and streamed to the Major League Fishing app, MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), and at MajorLeagueFishing.com. Each stage will then air on the Discovery Channel, beginning in July 2022.

"It's incredibly exciting to bring the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour to new fisheries and communities and showcase the sport’s top level of tournament bass fishing to new fans and anglers," said Michael Mulone, Senior Director of Events & Partnerships for MLF. "We appreciate the support of the outstanding communities that are hosting our Bass Pro Tour events and look forward to bringing our fast-paced, fan-friendly competitions to them and livestreaming to our fans worldwide."

2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule:

• Feb. 5-10: Stage One at Caney Creek Reservoir, Lake D’Arbonne and Bussey Brake, West Monroe, La.

Hosted by the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau

• Feb. 19-24: Stage Two at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Texas

Hosted by the Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wood County EDC, the Sabine River Authority and the Rains County Tourism Board

• March 2-7: Stage Three at Lewis Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.

Hosted by Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism, Cullman County Parks and Rec, and the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce

• March 23-27: REDCREST 2022 at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, Tulsa, Okla.

Hosted by the Tulsa Sports Commission, a division of Tulsa Regional Tourism

• April 9-14: General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 All-Star Event at Lake Palestine, Tyler, Texas

Hosted by SPORTyler

• April 30- May 5: Stage Four at Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Beach, Mo.

Hosted by Central Missouri’s Tri-County Lodging Association and the Lake of the Ozarks Fishing Council

• June 4-9: Stage Five at Watts Bar Lake, Spring City, Tenn.

Hosted by Rhea County Tourism and Fish Spring City

• Aug. 6-11: Stage Six at Lake Cayuga, Union Springs, N.Y.

Hosted by the Village of Union Springs

• Sept. 10-15: Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake, Onamia, Minn.

Hosted by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

For compete details and up-to-date tournament information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

