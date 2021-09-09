Lake Sun Leader

GILBERT, AZ - Susan V. (Crotty) James, 77, formerly of Odell and Rock Falls, IL, Rogers City, MI and Laurie, MO, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Chandler, AZ. Sue was born on June 12, 1944 in Kalamazoo, MI the daughter of Francis D. and Constance P. (Bowers) Crotty. She was a 1962 graduate of Odell High School and a 1989 graduate of Sauk Valley College in Dixon, IL. She married Jesse R. James on November 18, 1982 in Joliet, IL. Sue had worked in the banking profession for the Rock Falls National Bank, the Independent Bank in Rogers City, MI; and later at Concordia Bank in Laurie, MO.

Sue had been an active member of the Westlake Newcomers Club and the Osage Elks Lodge #2705, and Treasurer of the Westside Senior Center, all in Laurie, MO. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and playing golf. Together with her sister-in-law, Dot, Sue visited over 25 states collecting charms for her bracelet from each state along the way. Sue also loved to make chocolate chip cookies with her grandkids. Her retirement years included many trips with friends where she never passed up an opportunity to play the slot machines.

Survivors include her son, R. John Verdun (Jeff Truscio); her daughter Julie A. (Tim) Schuld; her step-son Scott S. James; her step-daughters: Jennifer D. (Ron) Jacobs and Stephanie B. James; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws: Dorothy Crotty and Pam (Gary) Youngblood; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse; her parents; 4 brothers and 1 granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1st Avenue in Sterling, IL. Memorial services will follow on Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Rest in peace, Mimi.

Our lives will be forever changed without you here with us.

You will be loved for all eternity.

