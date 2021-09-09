Medical Missions recognizes Volunteer of the Year

Lake Sun Leader

Medical Missions for Christ Clinic’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Dr. David Lucke, M.D. on August 24. He has volunteered at the clinic since 2015.

“Dr. Lucke has served our ministry with great compassion and care,” said outgoing Executive Director Carolyn Bowling. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve often depended on his wisdom and flexibility as we’ve found creative ways to care for our patients. He’s always available and generous with his time.”

Dr. Lucke said he was humbled to receive the award. “It’s an honor to volunteer with such a great group of people.”

Medical Missions for Christ Clinic is a 501C(3) charity that provides health care for residents of the greater Lake of the Ozarks area who are low income and uninsured or underinsured. For more information, go to www.MM4C.org or call 573-346-7777.