Lake Regional Welcomes Hospitalist Jeffrey Dorhauer

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Dorhauer, M.D., has joined its hospitalist team. Hospitalists provide care to patients while they are in the hospital and help arrange the care they will need after going home.

“Dr. Dorhauer has received extensive training to care for the complex needs of our hospitalized patients,” said Timmy Colvin, Hospitalists manager at Lake Regional. “He is a thoughtful and thorough provider, and we are glad to have him at Lake Regional.”

An Osage Beach native, Dorhauer is looking forward to serving the community he loves. He works hard to connect with his patients on a personal level.

“The most rewarding thing about my job is when I can build a relationship of trust with my patients and make long-lasting impacts on their health and well-being,” Dr. Dorhauer said. “I have found that doing my best to fully explain everything that is contributing to my patients’ current conditions empowers them to take more control over their health.”

Dr. Dorhauer earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine and completed a family medicine residency with Upper Peninsula Health System in Marquette, Michigan.

Dr. Dorhauer lives in Osage Beach with his wife, BreAnna, who works in Lake Regional Outpatient Services. When he has free time, he enjoys playing guitar, playing chess, and camping and hiking with his family and dogs.

