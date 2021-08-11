Lake Regional welcomes OB-GYN Angela Breckenridge

Lake Regional Health System

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lake Regional Health System announces Angela Breckenridge, D.O., FACOOG, has joined Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Breckenridge is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

“With her wide range of training and experience, Dr. Breckenridge will ensure personalized and thorough care to our Lake Regional patients,” said Dawn McGuire, clinic manager of Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology. “We are excited to have her join our women’s health team.”

Dr. Breckenridge cares for women in all stages of life. She was drawn to health care as a young child, and she finds it rewarding to build relationships with her patients and their families.

“I was fascinated with babies from an early age and knew I wanted to be an OB-GYN since fourth grade,” Dr. Breckenridge said. “I love working with families –– delivering babies and seeing them grow up before my eyes. It is fulfilling to form relationships with multiple members of a family and then see them out and about in the community too.”

Dr. Breckenridge listens carefully to her patients and takes her time when communicating patient education and treatment options.

“I want my patients to understand how their treatment plan is going to impact their overall health,” Dr. Breckenridge said. “I educate on each option and encourage my patient to decide what is best for their lifestyle and health needs.”

Dr. Breckenridge provides routine and advanced gynecological services. She has a special interest in treating polycystic ovarian syndrome, vulvar disorders, high-risk obstetric patients and performing advanced laparoscopic surgeries, such as laparoscopic hysterectomies. Dr. Breckenridge also provides expert pregnancy support and personalized birth experiences at Lake Regional Family Birth Center.

Dr. Breckenridge earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Metropolitan Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Dr. Breckenridge, who lives in Lake Ozark, is a proud mom to two grown children, Emily and Nate. Originally from California, she enjoys all things water. In her free time, she enjoys rollerblading, jet-skiing, snorkeling and extreme sports. She also loves traveling and exploring new cities or countries.

To make an appointment with Dr. Breckenridge, call 573-302-2764. Learn more about Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology at lakeregional.com/womenshealth.