Lake Regional ENT & Audiology welcomes Stephanie Tittle, AuD

Lake Regional Health System

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lake Regional Health System announces Stephanie Tittle, AuD, has joined Lake Regional ENT & Audiology. As an audiologist, Dr. Tittle evaluates, diagnoses, treats and manages hearing loss and balance disorders. She joins Keith Bonacquisti, M.D., who treats ear, nose and throat diseases and disorders.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Tittle to Lake Regional,” said Chase Walker, manager of Lake Regional ENT & Audiology. “She is a problem-solver and a compassionate provider, and we are grateful to have her providing a much-needed service to our community.”

Dr. Tittle will provide audiology services for both adult and pediatric patients. She was drawn to Lake Regional’s patient-centered approach and is looking forward to expanding services to best fit community needs.

“As a Lake Regional provider, I feel empowered and supported knowing I can provide the best care possible,” Dr. Tittle said. “I look forward to growing our services over the next few years to include balance evaluations, bone-anchored hearing aids/implants and cochlear implants.”

Through education for her patients and the community, Dr. Tittle is hoping to raise awareness about the prevalence and importance of hearing issues.

“Hearing loss can be a very taboo topic, and it's often greatly misunderstood even though it is the third-leading chronic condition in the United States,” Dr. Tittle said. “Hearing loss affects not only my patient but also their frequent communication partners. I love when my patients bring a loved one with them to appointments, so we can all work on solutions as a team. Changing communication habits can be difficult, and it takes time, so it's important everyone is on board.”

Dr. Tittle received a Doctorate of Audiology at the University of Texas at Dallas. She completed an externship at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Dr. Tittle lives in Camdenton with her fiancé, James, and their two dogs, Summer and Daisy. In her free time, she enjoys playing and hiking with her dogs, cooking and baking. She loves spending time with friends and family outdoors and on the water, but also appreciates a good Netflix binge.

To view Dr. Tittle’s bio, visit lakeregional.com/physicians. To make an appointment with her, call 573-302-2864.