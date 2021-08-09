Yard of Merit awarded by Garden Club

Sunrise Beach Garden Club

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s a beautiful scene when you drive past Brenda and Ted Harmon’s home. They are avid gardeners and their yard displays not only many different kinds of flowers but beautiful ways to artfully show off the lay of the land.

They have a large fenced-in vegetable garden with lettuce, tomatoes, snow peas, beans, etc. Beyond that is a wooded area that is filled with native and shade plants. Several trellises line the view with clematis and other flowering vines. Brenda says she especially loves her seven foot oriental lily growing where everyone can see.

Large pots filled with a variety of plants and flowers surround the garage on one side of the house. On the opposite side is a beautiful garden made from rocks they brought up from their yard and filled with all kinds of perennial plants and flowers.

Further out into the yard are many kinds of flowering bushes. Each area seems to compliment the other.