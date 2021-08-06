Karen Thornton

Why don’t men ask for directions? Maybe they don’t feel lost. There are of couple men in the Bible who obeyed God. When the Lord said to Abram, “leave your country, your kindred, and your father’s household, and go to the land I will show you.” By faith Abram (God later changed his name to Abraham) obeyed and went. By faith he dwelt in the promised land as a stranger. He is known as, “Father of the Jewish Nation”. Abram spent many years learning about the history of the land and God in the house of Noah and Shem. God may not speak to us today and tell us to leave our home like He did with Abram (but he might). However, there are lessons to be learned from Abram’s example. Abram wasn’t going to leave his comfort zone on his own, but God. He was headed to a land God would show him. You would think soon as Abram was 75 years old, he would have a sense of direction. He didn’t even have time to plan the best route. He simply put his faith in God and followed His direction. How is this applicable? We must be willing to follow God wherever He calls us to go, and it is different for each of us. Paul said, “we are called”. And by faith we move.

My missionary friends in Ethiopia had the calling on their life. They saw the lost children and heard God telling them, like Abraham, go where I lead you. God gave the men, as Abraham, instructions one step at a time. God asked them to trust Him with the first step, because it is the best way to go. Just as He gave these men directions one step at a time, both men had a heart for God and a heart for the people and the children; they had learned to hear the voice of the Lord.

They need your assistance. They need someone who is willing to take the first step in meeting those needs. These are unexpected times, and the financial burden is heavy on both men’s hearts. Not only does this home need to be completed, but the simple financial responsibilities of everyday life are still ongoing. We need to feel in our heart this is a worthy request in asking for assistance. As Abraham, we are uncomfortable in leaving what we know, let alone being uncomfortable in the giving to the unknown. However, from the bottom of my heart, you give in the name of the Lord, and He will bless you and your blessing will be multiplied. Please contact me via email for additional information. Or you may go to https://heartlandworshipcenter.org/give select either Ethiopia fund. Remember, nothing is too small as nothing is too big.

