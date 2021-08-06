Lake Live music
Friday, August 6
Backwater Jack’s, Beyond Nobility
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Loaded Dice, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Every Little Thing, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 2-6 p.m.; The Juice, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen
Lake Burger, Outer Road Band, 7 p.m.
Lazy Gators, Dylan Scott
Off the Cliff, ChristiAna
Ozarks Amphitheater, ZZ Top
Paradise, Good Vibes, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Norm Ruebling Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Backwater Jack’s, Trixie Delight
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Cherry Pistols, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.
Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Red Light Runner, 9 p.m.
Brick House, Bryan Copeland, 7-11 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 1-5 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campinini, 5 p.m.
Lake House 13, ChristiAna
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Drew Stevens, 2-6 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Lenny Frisch, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
Brick House, Zach Simpson, 1-5 p.m.
Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Dog Days, Skin and Bones, 2 p.m.
Fish & Co, Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Double Down, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campanini, 5-9 p.m.
Lake Burger, Sarah and Mark, 4 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Helen Russell and Co., 5-8 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.
Shady Gators, Nace Brothers
Monday, August 9
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay
Franky & Louie’s, Blake Gardner, 5-9 p.m.
Tuesday, August 10
Franky & Louie’s, Rich Whaley Band, 5-9 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Phillip Twitchell
Wednesday, August 11
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words
Dog Days, Molly Lovette, 6 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kylen, 5-9 p.m.
Ozarks Amphitheater, Shinedown, 8 p.m.
Thursday, August 12
Backwater Jack’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders
Dog Days, Molly Lovette, 6 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Art Bentley
Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothin’, 5-9 p.m.
Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna acoustic
Paradise, Faded Youth, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, August 13
Backwater Jack’s, The Mixtapes
Bear Bottom Resort, Shakey Ground, 7 p.m.
Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Staffard, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Cheryl Lynn, 7-11 p.m.
Coconuts, I-70 Overdrive, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Wildfire, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Dirt Road Addiction, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley
Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Paradise, Carly Rogers, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, Foghat, 8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Art Bentley
Tap & Grill, Burning Down the House, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony
Bear Bottom Resort, Shakey Ground, 7 p.m.
Brick House, Shawn C, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Five Turn Knot, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.
Coconuts, I-70 Overdrive, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Superjam, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Micro, 1-5 p.m.; Dirt Road Addiction, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Steven Soolley
Lake Burger, Disengaged, 6 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Micro, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; The Adam Johnston Band, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shorty Pants, Art Bentley
Tap & Grill, Burning Down the House, 7 p.m.