Lake Live music

Lake Sun Leader

Friday, August 6

Backwater Jack’s, Beyond Nobility

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Loaded Dice, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Every Little Thing, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 2-6 p.m.; The Juice, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen

Lake Burger, Outer Road Band, 7 p.m.

Lazy Gators, Dylan Scott

Off the Cliff, ChristiAna

Ozarks Amphitheater, ZZ Top

Paradise, Good Vibes, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Norm Ruebling Band, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Backwater Jack’s, Trixie Delight

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Cherry Pistols, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.

Coconuts, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Red Light Runner, 9 p.m.

Brick House, Bryan Copeland, 7-11 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 1-5 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campinini, 5 p.m.

Lake House 13, ChristiAna

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Drew Stevens, 2-6 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Lenny Frisch, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Brick House, Zach Simpson, 1-5 p.m.

Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Dog Days, Skin and Bones, 2 p.m.

Fish & Co, Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Double Down, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campanini, 5-9 p.m.

Lake Burger, Sarah and Mark, 4 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Mark & Sarah, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Helen Russell and Co., 5-8 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.

Shady Gators, Nace Brothers

Monday, August 9

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay

Franky & Louie’s, Blake Gardner, 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Franky & Louie’s, Rich Whaley Band, 5-9 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Phillip Twitchell

Wednesday, August 11

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words

Dog Days, Molly Lovette, 6 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kylen, 5-9 p.m.

Ozarks Amphitheater, Shinedown, 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 12

Backwater Jack’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders

Dog Days, Molly Lovette, 6 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Art Bentley

Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothin’, 5-9 p.m.

Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna acoustic

Paradise, Faded Youth, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, August 13

Backwater Jack’s, The Mixtapes

Bear Bottom Resort, Shakey Ground, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Staffard, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Cheryl Lynn, 7-11 p.m.

Coconuts, I-70 Overdrive, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Wildfire, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Dirt Road Addiction, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley

Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Paradise, Carly Rogers, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, Foghat, 8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Art Bentley

Tap & Grill, Burning Down the House, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony

Bear Bottom Resort, Shakey Ground, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Shawn C, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Five Turn Knot, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.

Coconuts, I-70 Overdrive, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Superjam, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Micro, 1-5 p.m.; Dirt Road Addiction, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Steven Soolley

Lake Burger, Disengaged, 6 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Micro, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; The Adam Johnston Band, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shorty Pants, Art Bentley

Tap & Grill, Burning Down the House, 7 p.m.