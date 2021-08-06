Missouri Celebration at State Fair

Lake Sun staff

USA TODAY NETWORK

You have to do it at least once...visit the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. If you have never taken the time to make the trip, this could be the year you discover all the 10-day event has to offer. While there are plenty of livestock and agriculture activities, there's also a great concert line up, featuring everything from red dirt to country and rock with some gospel mixed in.

This could be the year you discover, there's nothing quite like the funnel cakes, deep fried cookies or giant corn dogs on a stick consumed as you wait in line for the ferris wheel or high-flying swings. The carnival will be open noon on weekdays and by 11 a.m. on weekends, weather permitting, closing between 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

There's a little bit of everything to take in wandering the fairgrounds. In 2021, the fair will not only celebrate the importance of agriculture in Missouri but also mark the bicentennial of statehood. There are conservation exhibits and special events to take in and fans of rodeo, motocross racing and truck/tractor pulls will not be disappointed. You can even check out Missouri's finest wines. Sample it at the Missouri Wine tent located across from the State Fair Grandstand.

The kids will enjoy the barns where pigs, cattle, sheep, goats and other livestock are on display and Missouri homegrown products are available for purchase. Learn more about 4-H and FFA while you are there.

It's a fun, affordable family-friendly trip, close to home.

Discover more about the fair at www.mostatefair.com

Check out a few of these offerings:

Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Opening day parade

Aug. 12 & 13, 6:30 p.m. Cowboy Mounted Shooting

Aug. 12-14, 7 p.m. Stampede & Rodeo

Aug 12-21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Aug. 22, 6 p.m. Educational Petting Zoo

Aug. 12-22, 3 shows daily Scott’s World of Magic Show

Aug. 12-22, 3 shows daily Sea Lion show

Aug. 12-21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Aug 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Blacksmith Demos

Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. Boyz II Men with Kazual

Aug. 14, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Mule Kicker Cloggers

Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Hank Williams Jr. with Walker Montgomery

Aug 20 & 21, 8 p.m. Bull Riding competition

Aug. 22, 2 p.m. Homegrown Singer finals

Aug. 22, 2 p.m. Demolition Derby