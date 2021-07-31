Finding fish at Lake of the Ozarks

ohn Neporadny
Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The lake level was 659.4, generation of 37,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 86 degrees. Truman Lake was at 714.4 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Jon Hardy and Justin Leuktemeyer won the USA Bassin tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 20.32 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on drop shot rig finesse worms along main lake points. Crappie: Slow on jigs along bluffs or trolling crankbaits along main channel.

Gravois

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good at night on magnum-sized plastic worms in brush 15 to 20 feet deep. Crappie: Good trolling Bandit 300 crankbaits along the main channel. Catfish: Excellent drifting skipjack herring and shad in deep water along the main channel and in creeks.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on inline spinners, drop shot rig finesse worms and swimbaits 2 to 7 feet deep along main lake structure. Crappie: Fair on jigs 15 feet deep along main channel docks.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs and crankbaits in brush along main channel points, humps and ledges. Crappie: Good on Itty Bit jigs 10 to 15 feet deep around brush piles.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged creature baits inside main lake points. Crappie: Slow on jigs around docks 10 to 22 feet deep. White bass: Fair on topwater lures when fish are surfacing around shad schools.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on jigs and 10-inch plastic worms in brush piles around docks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 15 to 18 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and crankbaits along main lake points. Catfish: Excellent tight lining cut shad or nightcrawlers.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs and spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.