Finding fish at Lake of the Ozarks

The lake level was 659.4, generation of 37,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 86 degrees. Truman Lake was at 714.4 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Jon Hardy and Justin Leuktemeyer won the USA Bassin tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 20.32 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on drop shot rig finesse worms along main lake points. Crappie: Slow on jigs along bluffs or trolling crankbaits along main channel.

Gravois

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good at night on magnum-sized plastic worms in brush 15 to 20 feet deep. Crappie: Good trolling Bandit 300 crankbaits along the main channel. Catfish: Excellent drifting skipjack herring and shad in deep water along the main channel and in creeks.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on inline spinners, drop shot rig finesse worms and swimbaits 2 to 7 feet deep along main lake structure. Crappie: Fair on jigs 15 feet deep along main channel docks.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs and crankbaits in brush along main channel points, humps and ledges. Crappie: Good on Itty Bit jigs 10 to 15 feet deep around brush piles.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged creature baits inside main lake points. Crappie: Slow on jigs around docks 10 to 22 feet deep. White bass: Fair on topwater lures when fish are surfacing around shad schools.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on jigs and 10-inch plastic worms in brush piles around docks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 15 to 18 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and crankbaits along main lake points. Catfish: Excellent tight lining cut shad or nightcrawlers.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs and spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

