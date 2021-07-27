Lake Regional hosts events in August

Lake Sun Leader

Lake Regional Health System will host the following classes and support groups in August.

Bright Beginnings –– Prepared Childbirth

5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, Lake Regional Hospital, third floor conference rooms, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach

This class is for women at any stage of their pregnancy. Learn how to have a healthy pregnancy and birth, and gain the confidence you need to make the best decisions for you and your baby. Also, receive tips for overcoming pregnancy discomforts, and learn how to recognize and respond to signs of potential complications. You will explore various childbirth options and learn how to plan a personalized birth experience. Participants will be entered into three separate giveaway raffles for a car seat, diaper/wipe combo, and a baby soap/lotion combo set at each class. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register, or call the Lake Regional Family Birth Center at 573-302-2999 for more information.

Grief Support Group

6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Harper Chapel, 5567 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach

This support group helps participants move through grief caused by various losses, including illness, death, divorce and other difficult life events. For more information, call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.

Adult Mental Health First Aid

8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Virtual Event

Just as CPR training equips you to help someone having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid equips you to help someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. This online class teaches you how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Participants must register two weeks in advance and complete two hours of self-paced training at least three days prior to the course date. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register or call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222 for more information.