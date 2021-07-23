Lake live music schedule

Lake Sun staff

Here's your guide to live music at Lake of the Ozarks. Have something to add? Email us at newsroom@lakesunonline.com.

Friday, July 23

Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno

Bear Bottom Resort, Kricket Alley

Captain Ron’s, DJ Kyle, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Nate Michaels, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Retro Nerds, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Rock Candy, 9 p.m.

Fish & Co., ChristiAna

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Bawklay, 2-6 p.m.; Switch, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Lake Collective

Lake Burger, Second String, 6 p.m.

Lazy Gators, David Lee Murphy

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Paradise, Art Bentley, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee

Tap & Grill, Hudson Drive, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Backwater Jack’s, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

Bear Bottom Resort, Kricket Alley

Captain Ron’s, Whiskey Trio, 1-5 p.m.; Machine Gun Symphony, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Retro Nerds, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Noe Palma, 9 p.m.

Fish & Co., ChristiAna

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Bawklay, 1-5 p.m.; Switch, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Notorious

Lake Burger, Faded Youth, 12 p.m.; Acoustic Chris, 6 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Bawklay, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Jordan Heckemeyer, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.

Seven Springs Winery, Dave Dunklee, 2-6 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 1-4 p.m.; Rebel, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Art Bentley

Tap & Grill, Hudson Drive, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Backwater Jack’s, Johnny G & the Allstars

Brick House, Nate Michaels, 1-5 p.m.

Dog Days, Noe Palma, 2 p.m.

Fish & Company, 1-5 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Nash Vegas, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campanini, 5-9 p.m.

Lake Burger, Steven Tyler Moore, 12 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Bawklay, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; The Adam Johnston Band, 5-9 p.m.

Shady Gators, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Marcus Words, 2-5 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay

Franky & Louie’s, Clay Hughes, 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Franky & Louie’s, Lucas Beebe, 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words

Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kyle, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer

Paradise, Faded Youth, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Backwater Jack’s, ChristiAna

Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothin’, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Art Bentley

Paradise, Lucas Beebe, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles

Brick House, Jason Button, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Wonderfuzz, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Chris Brown, 2-6 p.m.; Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley

Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Ozarks Amphitheater, The Beach Boys

Paradise, Dan Conklin, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood

Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 31

Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony

Brick House, Jason Buttom, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 1-5 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, The Juice, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley

Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dan Conklin, 12-4 p.m.; Dan Conklin Band, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Shawn C, 1-4 p.m.; Tim Gaines, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee

Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.