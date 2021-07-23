Lake live music schedule
Here's your guide to live music at Lake of the Ozarks. Have something to add? Email us at newsroom@lakesunonline.com.
Friday, July 23
Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno
Bear Bottom Resort, Kricket Alley
Captain Ron’s, DJ Kyle, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Nate Michaels, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Retro Nerds, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Rock Candy, 9 p.m.
Fish & Co., ChristiAna
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Bawklay, 2-6 p.m.; Switch, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Lake Collective
Lake Burger, Second String, 6 p.m.
Lazy Gators, David Lee Murphy
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Paradise, Art Bentley, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee
Tap & Grill, Hudson Drive, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Backwater Jack’s, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
Bear Bottom Resort, Kricket Alley
Captain Ron’s, Whiskey Trio, 1-5 p.m.; Machine Gun Symphony, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Retro Nerds, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Noe Palma, 9 p.m.
Fish & Co., ChristiAna
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Bawklay, 1-5 p.m.; Switch, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Notorious
Lake Burger, Faded Youth, 12 p.m.; Acoustic Chris, 6 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Bawklay, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Jordan Heckemeyer, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.
Seven Springs Winery, Dave Dunklee, 2-6 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 1-4 p.m.; Rebel, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Art Bentley
Tap & Grill, Hudson Drive, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Backwater Jack’s, Johnny G & the Allstars
Brick House, Nate Michaels, 1-5 p.m.
Dog Days, Noe Palma, 2 p.m.
Fish & Company, 1-5 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Nash Vegas, 12-4 p.m.; Shawn Campanini, 5-9 p.m.
Lake Burger, Steven Tyler Moore, 12 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Bawklay, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; The Adam Johnston Band, 5-9 p.m.
Shady Gators, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Marcus Words, 2-5 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay
Franky & Louie’s, Clay Hughes, 5-9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Franky & Louie’s, Lucas Beebe, 5-9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words
Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kyle, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer
Paradise, Faded Youth, 5-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Backwater Jack’s, ChristiAna
Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothin’, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Art Bentley
Paradise, Lucas Beebe, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles
Brick House, Jason Button, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Wonderfuzz, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Chris Brown, 2-6 p.m.; Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley
Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Ozarks Amphitheater, The Beach Boys
Paradise, Dan Conklin, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood
Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 31
Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony
Brick House, Jason Buttom, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 1-5 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Loaded Dice, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, The Juice, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Hudson Drive, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Steven Woolley
Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dan Conklin, 12-4 p.m.; Dan Conklin Band, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Shawn C, 1-4 p.m.; Tim Gaines, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee
Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.