What is supplication?

Karen Thornton

Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

…it is the action of asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly. Many times, our prayers are only of supplication; we forget about thanking Him for His blessings. We just want help and right now. King David wrote many Psalms with supplication for mercy, direction, deliverance and being saved from persecution. However, David did not forget to praise God for His mercy. The word supplication is used 60 times in the Bible. Not just a simple request, but a deep plea, humbly asking. It isn’t just a few words. James calls it the fervent prayer of a righteous man. A prayer of earnestness, energy, and is illustrated through God’s Word. In Christianity, the prayer of supplication for health by and for the sick is mentioned by early Christian writings in the New Testament. The Bible calls us to practice supplication rather than surrender to our anxiety and fear. Christians can use supplication as a means of praising God and casting worries upon Him releasing cares from our hearts and minds. From its Latin translation of supplicate, meaning “to plead humbly,” supplication can also be summarized as a request to God. In our request (or supplication), we must be wise to ask God for things that will truly enrich our lives, like wisdom, strength, health, and love. Genuine supplication is an expression of authentic belief in God and trust in Him to answer our prayers.

God’s Word tells us to not be anxious about anything, but in everything in prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. May He give you the desires of your heart and make all your plans succeed. It is our faith, without seeing, and the perseverance in seeing without believing. When you ask, you do not receive because you ask with wrong motives. The Bible says we are to give thanks in all things. Don’t let your mind take control with thoughts of fear or discontentment. There are many negative emotions that can permeate our thoughts. God is our defense in the day of trouble, even during months of trials and tribulations. Remember He parted the Red Sea, brought down the walls of Jericho, healed the blind, raised the dead and defeated Satan. He is an all-powerful God. Our protector, defender, an all sufficient God, who is enough. God’s renewal is a daily process, forgiveness is more than once, grace to sustain us and meet the trials of our daily life. Jeremiah says, “Call to Him and He will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know”. I invite you to come to know Him through His Word.

REF: James 5; Hebrews 11; 2Corinthians 1; Psalm 20 & 59