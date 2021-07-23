Lake Corvette Club donates to local charities

Lake Sun Leader

The Lake of the Ozark Corvette Club (LOCC) recently awarded local charities with donation checks as a result of their very successful Corvette Show on May 1. LOCC and Margaritaville hosted the show which drew 140 of America's iconic sports cars from nine states to compete for Trophies and Awards. Fifty local sponsors from around the lake donated money to make the event possible. Prospective sponsors were told that any profits from the show would be shared with local charities. Club officials made the presentations on July 8.