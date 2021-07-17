Hot Spot: Coffee creations

Taylor Mislevich

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Cheesecake Macchiato, Iced Crème Brulee, Blue Raspberry Vanilla Bean Frappe, and Irish Brownie Latte are just the start of the remarkable drink creations found at Sailor’s Brew. This coffee shop is renowned for their creative varieties, distinct flavors, and numerous options for everyone.

Sailor’s Brew is a cute coffee boutique that is locally owned and operated. The owners and staff won the hearts of Lake of the Ozark patrons when they opened their doors in December. Sailor’s Brew values all of their consumers, and has the friendliest staff at the Lake. It is their mission to greet everyone with a smile for their early morning brew. This coffee shop is also nestled near their Sailor’s Brew Tattoo Parlor, making for a delightful and innovative combination.

Kisha Lay, owner of Sailor’s Brew, is thrilled to introduce even more drink options this summer. As the lake becomes more vested in healthy living, she is providing new drink refreshers, lemonades, protein-rich Frappuccinos, and plant-based energy drinks.

“The drink everyone must try is the Shamrock Frappe,” Lay suggests. “It is just simply the best!”

Sailor’s Brew at the Lake is located at 4681 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.