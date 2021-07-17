Crossover coming to the Lake

Lake Sun Leader

The Crossover Christian Music Festival will be held August 20-22 at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.

Artists on Friday include Skillet, Ledger, We Are Vessel. Saturday’s lineup is Matthew West, Josh Wilson, We Are Vessel and Ben Fuller. On Sunday a service will be held.

Tickets are available at Bridal Cave and Split Arrow Boutique. Tickets are $37+ on Friday and $22+ on Saturday.

Former Hollywood actress Tina Griffin will be speaking on Friday and Saturday. She has built a reputation as a leading media expert, having traveled globally for the past 20 years revealing how pop culture and the entertainment industry is glamorizing harmful behaviors.

For more information on the festival, and to purchase tickets, go to www.crossovermusicfestival.com.

About the artists

• Skillet

Their last album “Awake” became one of three rock albums to be certified platinum in 2012, forming an improbable triumvirate with the Black Keys’ El Camino and Mumford & Suns’ Babel.

• Ledger

After a decade as the drummer for multi-platinum rockers Skillet, the talented Brit has toured the world and is now ready to unleash her own musical vision with her debut EP, LEDGER.

• We Are Vessel

Formed in 2014 and began touring after their first radio single hit number 17 on Christian Rock Billboards.

• Matthew West

Five-time Grammy nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner, and a 2018 GMA Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient and has two RIAA®Gold-certified and a RIAA Platinum-certified singles.

• Josh Wilson

Black River Christian singer/songwriter is releasing his upcoming single “OK” in August. As a multi-instrumentalist and live-looping enthusiast, he’s been known to play and record as many as 20 instruments on stage at any given time.

• Ben Fuller

After breaking free from a secret addiction to drugs and alcohol, in 2018 he moved to Nashville to pursue a country music career, and he longs to help individuals who struggle with addiction.