Karen Thornton

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Reading the Old Testament can sometimes be challenging, but so enlightening. King Ahaziah, the 8th king of the northern kingdom of Israel, who did evil in the sight of God. In summary, the king fell through some lattice work and was in bed very ill from the fall. It’s a very good read. His parents were Ahad and Jezebel, who were among the most wicked rulers Israel ever had. He was 22 years old when he began his rein, so maybe just not old enough to have smarts. He was just as evil as his parents. (There were a lot of evil kings that didn’t pay attention.) He had many forms of worship and many gods. It appears his favorite was Baal-zebub, the god of Ekron. The Prophet Elijah was told to go and confront the messengers sent from the king. Why are you going to Baal-zebub?

The anger of the Lord was aroused by the king sending his messengers to ask Baal-zebub if he was going to live or die. There was a different message delivered to the king. He didn’t want to hear a secondhand message. He asked who would deliver such a message? He recognized it was Elijah. The king sent his messengers to Elijah, who didn’t want to mess with them. He just called down the fire of the Lord and consumed on two batches of fifty men.

This is God speaking, “Is there no God in Israel? Why are you sending men to Baal-zebub to ask if you will recover?” His ultimate demise was he sought guidance from the wrong spiritual source and God made his error clear in no uncertain terms. Funny, God spoke to men in the days of Elijah and King Ahaziah, just as He does today through His Word. Now and then, people are spiritually blind, failing to take notice of the resistance to truth. Matthew 6 says, “In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed by Your name.” The Lord will not share His glory with anyone. There are so many scriptures telling us there is only one God. In Acts 10, when Peter entered, Cornelius met him, fell at his feet and worshiped him. But Peter helped him up, saying, “stand up. I am a human being just like you.” Leviticus 26 plainly states, no idols or graven images. Philippians 4:6; … in essence, let your requests be made known to God. Jesus told John, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” It just isn’t that hard to understand, there are to be no other gods before the one true God.

Not only are the stories of King Ahaziah of Israel a part of the history of the Jewish people, they spin a story of consequences. God eventually destroyed the northern and southern kingdoms as a result of leading God’s people away. Both then and now there are consequences.

REF: Exodus 20; 2 Kings; Timothy 2:5; Hebrews 7:25; John 14