Spreading Sunshine at Sunny’s Marina

Connye Griffin

Two local artists, two brushes, and a model on four legs. They are Sabrina Osment and Daily Ralston, house-paint sized brushes in hand, under a portrait of a grinning Golden Retriever named Sunny, namesake for Sunny’s Marina at the 1-mile-marker in Lake Ozark.

Sunny, with pals Toshi and Wolfgang, enjoy being celebrities, it appears. They have patiently posed for sketches completed in the Osment-Ralston “thought lab,” located next to an engine block and sundry boat parts, just steps above a huge shop where fiberglass and paint dust add a soft patina. Outside on an exterior wall facing the Lake, Sunny’s lustrous locks and happy expression welcome those with yacht-sized appetites.

Sabrina Osment and Daisy Ralston came back home after college. They are doing what they love in a place they love.

The Creative Duo

For Sabrina, Ozark lore and natural beauty inspired one ceramic piece of which she’s most proud. It’s an old-fashioned whiskey jug. Sabrina researched the correct dimensions and the “slip” applied for traditional jugs, then made her own glaze. The piece has been shaped and smoothed with her own hand. She prefers not to use molds in order to achieve the most natural form.

Sabrina’s paintings also prove how much dimension and texture matter in her work. “The Train” is a depot platform as seen from a passing train or opposite platform. The suggestion of energy and movement was achieved with a palette knife to layer paint.

Another painting, “Rain,” shows streaks of rain against a window on a dark night. Light in the distance relieves the heaviness of the moment.

Lake residents may be more familiar with Sabrina’s calligraphy work on lake-area signs. She enjoys the challenge and precision necessary for lettering, but her primary passion in art is with clay and glazes. She says she has always loved to “play in the mud and dirt” from childhood to the present. Working in clay is refined play for her.

For Daisy, the Lake itself is her primary inspiration. Whenever she travels, she finds water, but right here at home is a vast ever-changing resource. Her paintings reveal the many ways the water reflects sunlight, clouds, and shore. She strives to convey the energy in flow and flux, and its effect on people.

Faces and features also fascinate Daisy. With a pen and ink drawing of her father, Dan Ralston, titled “Daddio,” she celebrates a face sculpted by time. In another, she captures the power seen in a human hand, releasing heat as a cloud of smoke.

Nature is just as fascinating for Daisy. A pen and ink drawing of hills reveals how nature is a sculptor, too. An acrylic in blues suggests the energy directing currents and dwarfing one lone kayaker.

Daisy is also responsible for the sketches capturing Sunny of Sunny’s Marina and pals Toshi and Wolfgang. The living, breathing trio greet people in search of the marina’s services. Sunny himself will adorn mugs and tees.

Future Plans

Sabrina Osment will transition into bartender for Sunny’s open-air bar through the season. Daisy promises the artistic design for that bar will be Lake-themed rather than tropical. Daisy is also determined to collaborate with her dad for a Dan Ralston and Daisy Ralston show.

Together and independently, Sabrina and Daisy accept commissions and assignments for murals, calligraphic flourishes, ceramic pieces, and painted canvases. They are here to stay and wouldn’t have it any other way.

More info:

sabrinaosmentart.com or 573-434-9579

daisyralston.com or 573-280-5199