Karen Thornton

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

Jesus said: “You are the light of the world – like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house”.

One of the earliest forms of portable illumination was candles. Tracing the history is enormous. Historians believe the original candle were branches dipped in animal fat, producing a slow burning illumination. In as early as 3000 BC candles were dipped repeatedly in melted beeswax and rolled in papyrus. Chinese used whale fat, Japanese made wax from insects & seeds, wrapped in paper. In India, they boiled cinnamon in their wax for scenting. Excavations at Pompeii, Italy and Israel revealed candelabras. Candles were used not only for light, but for timekeeping and for the most part the candles we see today, they were manufactured in Dublin in 1488. By 1500 most any and everyone could afford to purchase and burn candles. There is much debate on the oldest and largest candle maker. One of the oldest religious ceremonies was Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights which centers on the lighting of candles, dating back to 165 BC.

When is the last time you lit a candle on your table for dinner? Ever thought about you as the candle. If you lit the candle before dark, you could barely see it. As it grew darker, it lit up the room. The light of the candle was no longer blended or in harmony with its surroundings. The candle did not change, the surroundings changed. Today, candles serve to symbolize celebrations, ignite romance, soothing the senses, special ceremonies, and accent home decors — casting a warm and lovely glow for all to enjoy.

The darkness is when the light is most needed. You are the light, be the candle to shine into the darkness and you will light up the world. For thou will light my candle: the Lord my God will illuminate my darkness. It is the candle of the night that changes the world, and it is then the light becomes its most powerful. Jesus said: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in the darkness but will have the light of life”. If you had a choice, which candle would you be, candle of the day or the candle of the night?