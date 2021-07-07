Community Foundation gives grant to OATS

Submitted content

OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announced that it has received a grant from Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation totaling $4,000.

These funds will be used toward the cost of providing rides in Cole and Gasconade Counties, and in Eldon Missouri. OATS Transit provides transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age. The agency continued providing rides throughout the COVID pandemic to ensure the needs of their riders were met.

“Our Foundation’s board of trustees are pleased to be able to help OATS Transit continue to provide transportation to residents in the Three Rivers Electric Cooperative service area,” said Vicki Lange, Foundation Coordinator.

“Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation has been very supportive of our program over the years,” said Dion Knipp, OATS Transit Mid-Missouri Regional Director. “Without their funding support we would not be able to provide as many rides for those in their service area,” added Knipp.

For more information about OATS Transit please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org and find them at facebook.com/oatstransit. Mid-Missouri residents wanting to schedule a ride, or receive more information, should call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789. We also have several driver openings throughout Missouri so we can grow our business and serve more clients. See our website for a full list of job openings.