Lake Regional welcomes new board member

Lake Regional Health System announces Mark E. Rector has joined its board of directors. The 16-member uncompensated board provides governance and oversight of health system strategic initiatives.

“Since 2019, Mark has provided his valuable insight to the Strategic Planning Committee, and we’re pleased to welcome him now to the Lake Regional Health System Board,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “His legal expertise and deep ties to the Lebanon community will be assets as Lake Regional continues to expand quality health care to Lebanon and the mid-Missouri region.”

Rector is a lifelong resident of Lebanon. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri and has practiced law for more than 30 years. His experience includes serving as the elected municipal judge for the City of Lebanon and a practicing attorney at the law firm of Allen & Rector, PC. He was the past president of the Laclede County Bar Association, and he was an adjunct professor for Drury University on the Lebanon Campus for 20 years.

Rector is a recognized leader in the community. For more than 25 years, he has been a trustee with Trustees for the Citizens of Lebanon, and he currently serves as the organization’s president. Previously, Rector served as president of the Lebanon Laclede County Library Board of Trustees and was actively involved with the planning and oversight of the construction of the Lebanon Library. Rector looks forward to encouraging excellence in health care with Lake Regional.

“I strongly believe the quality health care that Lake Regional provides is vital to the future of our community,” Rector said. “It is gratifying to be able to assist with Lake Regional’s expansion of services to Lebanon, which ensures that all our citizens can receive high-quality health care.”

Rector and his wife Teresa, also a lifelong resident of Lebanon, have been married for more than 30 years. They have one daughter, Whitney Arnold, a physician assistant at Lake Regional Emergency Department.

Rector is filling the vacancy left by founding board member Robert Schwendinger, who retired from the board on June 4, after 45 years of service.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialty care, including cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.