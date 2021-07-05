Karen Thornton

How many of us have a senior parent or know of someone struggling with an incurable disease or someone who has passed. The senior parent can just be struggling with the world around them. How far back can you really remember? Memory loss is not only hard for the one who has it, it can affect the whole family. I can go downstairs and forget what I was going for. Relate? As we learn to number our days, we can prepare for the days ahead by committing them into God’s hands and appointing them for the fulfilling of His purposes. Teaching us to not just sit and wait passively as to what the days will bring but praying for the days that haven’t happened yet. Don’t let your days determine your life. Let them become times of blessing for you and others.

Psalm 90:12 reminds us, “Teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts to wisdom” (NKJV). Or as the Living Bible puts it, “Teach us to number our days and recognize how few they are; help us to spend them as we should”. Ephesians 5:15 says, “So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise” (NLT).

I personally am a planner. I need an agenda and my days are most certainly planned with God first at the beginning of each day. Sometimes my agenda is not very flexible. I don’t have the recollection I used to and I am not as multi-task oriented as in the past. Life is filled with opportunities and challenges; the question is what we do with them. What about tomorrow or next time? Are we learning to number our days? James asks the question: Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow? What is your life? You are a mist appearing for a little while then it vanishes. The rich fool invested time and effort building earthly riches, however, unable to breath one moment longer than God allows. We should be responsible in our savings and preparing for our families, however, we must also invest spiritually.

Many have missed the opportunity, which can’t be restored. Hebrews tells us, “Today when you hear His voice, don’t harden your hearts…” Seize the day, the moment, don’t put it off. You may not have as much time as you think.

Karen Thornton is a resident of the Westside of the Lake of the Ozarks sharing the very words of God as relative to everyday life.