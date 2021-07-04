Lake area golf tournaments

Lake Sun Staff

Take a look at these local golf tournaments coming up.

Play for the Kids

The annual Play for Kids tournament will be held July 9 from 12:30-7 p.m. All entries will include lunch, a round of golf for each player, one golf cart rental and a goodie bag. Cost is $150 per player. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. with shotgun at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call the YMCA at 573-348-9230 or send an email to ksovcik@lakeymca.org.

Ladies Scramble

A Ladies Scramble Invitational will be held at Lake Valley Golf Club July 10 & 11. Entry fee is $400 and includes 36 holes of golf with riding cart, tee gift, lunch both days, skins event both days, and closest to the hole prizes on Saturday.

For more information, go to www.lakevalleygolf.com or call 573-346-7218.

Two-Person Scramble

Indian Rock Golf Club will host a scramble July 12 with tee off at 9 a.m. Check in at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $55 per person for 18-holes. Prizes will be offered and mulligans will be available. The event is a fundraiser for Unity at the Lake.

For more information, go to 573-480-5802.

Two-Man Scramble

Lake Valley Golf Club will host a two-man scramble invitational August 7 & 8. Cost is $400 per team and includes 36 holes of golf with cart, skins event on both days, pari-mutuel on Sunday, and closest to the hole prizes on Saturday.

For more information, call 573-346-7218 or go to www.lakevalleygolf.com.

Parrot Head Open

The annual tournament will be held August 28 & 29 at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Cost is $350/team plus a $25 cart fee. A practice round will be held Friday with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun.

Entry deadline is August 24. Call 573-348-8255 for more information.