Live music around the Lake

Live music sign.

There is no shortage of live music happening around the Lake area this weekend. Here's our list of places to go:

Friday, July 2

Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard

Brick House, Kyle Miller, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 1-5 p.m.; M-80’s, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Hudson Drive, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 9 p.m.

Dierbergs, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Captain Ceech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna

Lazy Gators, Easton Corbin

Paradise, Preston Ary, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Tim Gaines, 2-5 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Travis Martin

Tap & Grill, Johnny Henry, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard

Brick House, Jason Button, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, I-70 Overdrive, 1-5 p.m.; RetroNerds, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Hudson Drive, 6 p.m.

Docknockers, The i-Berry’s, 7 p.m.

Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Captain Ceech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Notorious

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna

Michaels Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-9 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Art Bentley, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Planet Jazz, 1-4 p.m.; Whiskey Trio, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Travis Martin

Tap & Grill, Soul Root, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Backwater Jack’s, Red Light Runner

Brick House, The Rain Trio, 1-5 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Liz Moriondo, 1-5 p.m.

Dog Days, The Mixtapes, 9 p.m.

Fish & Co., Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Captain Ceech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Notorious

Lake Burger, Preston Ary Band, 12 p.m.; Shawn Campinini, 5 p.m.

Lake House 13, ChristiAna

Ozarks Amphitheater, REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Rebel, 5-8 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Soul Root, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 5

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay & the Hired Guns

Dog Days, Justin Larkin, 2 p.m.

Frankie & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Dave Dunklee, 5-9 p.m.

Paradise, Dj Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sax on the Beach, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothin;, 5-9 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin

Wednesday, July 7

Backwater Jack’s, Phillip Twitchell

Dog Days, Molly Lovette, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kyle, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer

Paradise, Douly Noted, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno

Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 7 p.m.

Dog Days, Moly Lovette Duo, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Christiana, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Marcus Word

Paradise, Hometown Tourist, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Backwater Jack’s, The Mixtapes

Bear Bottom Resort, 7N7 Band

Brick House, Bryan Copeland, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Cheryl Lynn, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Wildfire, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 2-6 p.m.; Madd Hoss Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Lake Collective

Lake Burger, Outer Road Band, 7 p.m.

Off the Cliff, ChristiAna

Ozarks Amphitheater, Jon Pardi, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise, Hometown Tourist, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Tim Gaines, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

Backwater Jack’s, ChristiAna

Bear Bottom Resort, 7N7 Band

Brick House, Jason Buttom, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Presley Puig, 1-5 p.m.; Kricket Alley, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Baub Eis Band, 5 p.m.; Joe Dirt, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 1-5 p.m.; Madd Hoss Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, I-70 Overdrive

Lake Burger, Shawn Campinini, 12 p.m.; Second String, 6 p.m.

Lazy Gators, Randy Rogers Band

Oh Tommy’s, Dave Dunklee, 6-10 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; The Adam Johnston Band, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Collective, 1-4 p.m.; Marcus Words, 5-8 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, Joe Nichols, 8-10:30 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.