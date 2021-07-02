Live music around the Lake
There is no shortage of live music happening around the Lake area this weekend. Here's our list of places to go:
Friday, July 2
Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard
Brick House, Kyle Miller, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 1-5 p.m.; M-80’s, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Hudson Drive, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 9 p.m.
Dierbergs, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Captain Ceech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna
Lazy Gators, Easton Corbin
Paradise, Preston Ary, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Tim Gaines, 2-5 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Travis Martin
Tap & Grill, Johnny Henry, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard
Brick House, Jason Button, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, I-70 Overdrive, 1-5 p.m.; RetroNerds, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Hudson Drive, 6 p.m.
Docknockers, The i-Berry’s, 7 p.m.
Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Captain Ceech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Notorious
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.; Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna
Michaels Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-9 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Art Bentley, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Planet Jazz, 1-4 p.m.; Whiskey Trio, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Travis Martin
Tap & Grill, Soul Root, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Backwater Jack’s, Red Light Runner
Brick House, The Rain Trio, 1-5 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Liz Moriondo, 1-5 p.m.
Dog Days, The Mixtapes, 9 p.m.
Fish & Co., Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Captain Ceech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Notorious
Lake Burger, Preston Ary Band, 12 p.m.; Shawn Campinini, 5 p.m.
Lake House 13, ChristiAna
Ozarks Amphitheater, REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Rebel, 5-8 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Soul Root, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 5
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay & the Hired Guns
Dog Days, Justin Larkin, 2 p.m.
Frankie & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Dave Dunklee, 5-9 p.m.
Paradise, Dj Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sax on the Beach, 2-5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothin;, 5-9 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin
Wednesday, July 7
Backwater Jack’s, Phillip Twitchell
Dog Days, Molly Lovette, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kyle, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer
Paradise, Douly Noted, 5-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno
Casablanca, Dustin Clark, 7 p.m.
Dog Days, Moly Lovette Duo, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Christiana, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Marcus Word
Paradise, Hometown Tourist, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Backwater Jack’s, The Mixtapes
Bear Bottom Resort, 7N7 Band
Brick House, Bryan Copeland, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Cheryl Lynn, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Wildfire, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 2-6 p.m.; Madd Hoss Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Lake Collective
Lake Burger, Outer Road Band, 7 p.m.
Off the Cliff, ChristiAna
Ozarks Amphitheater, Jon Pardi, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise, Hometown Tourist, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Tim Gaines, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Backwater Jack’s, ChristiAna
Bear Bottom Resort, 7N7 Band
Brick House, Jason Buttom, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Presley Puig, 1-5 p.m.; Kricket Alley, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Baub Eis Band, 5 p.m.; Joe Dirt, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Allen, 1-5 p.m.; Madd Hoss Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, I-70 Overdrive
Lake Burger, Shawn Campinini, 12 p.m.; Second String, 6 p.m.
Lazy Gators, Randy Rogers Band
Oh Tommy’s, Dave Dunklee, 6-10 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Allen, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; The Adam Johnston Band, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr. Zhivegas
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Collective, 1-4 p.m.; Marcus Words, 5-8 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, Joe Nichols, 8-10:30 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Five Turn Knot, 7 p.m.