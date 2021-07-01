Group promotes social opportunities for students

Special to the Lake Sun

A group of lake area kids put their kite building skills to use with a hands-on workshop recently. They took advantage of sunny, windy conditions to see just how high they could get their handmade creations to go.

The kids gathered at the Ozark Amphitheater parking area, north of Camden in an event sponsored by the Lake Area Resource and Education Center.

The Lake Area Resource and Education Center, an organization that formed last year serving kids in the lake area, is proving to be an outlet for students to have fun and learn in a time where there has been an increase in the number families homeschooling and doing virtual learning. The organization gives those who are not attending onsite school an opportunity to develop relationships with other kids and interact socially.

Public school, distance learning, virtual school, homeschooled, and any other students are welcome. They have learning opportunities for all ages and encourage all to participate. Educators and retired teachers are invited to join in as well. The group’s goal is to create something for the kids and help bridge the gap between traditional and alternative education models.

Lake Area Resource and Education Center can be found online at facebook.com/lake-area-resource-education-center.