Best Dam Birthday Bash Events

Bagnell Dam turns 90 this year, and a number of events are being held this summer to celebrate. The Best Dam Birthday Bash is taking place with these fun events sche across the Lake area.

Best Dam Kids Photo Contest

Deadline: July 31

A photography contest for kids is being held in three different age groups and several categories. It’s free to enter and prizes will be awarded.

Best Dam Car Show

July 31, Seven Springs Winery

Cars, trucks and motorcycles of all types will be on display. Live music, speciality vendors and food will be a part of the day. Register on the website to participate.

Best BBQ Birthday Bash

August 6 & 7, Laurie Fairgrounds

The 28th annual Laurie Hillbilly BBQ Cook-off will bring competitors from all over featuring their award-winning barbecue for cash prizes. Anyone can enter to compete.

Best Dam Motorcycle Ride

August 7, Zack Wheat Post 624 American Legion in Sunrise Beach

A free bike ride will take off at 9 a.m. at the Post. Breakfast and T-shirts will be available for a small fee.

Best Dam 5K Fun Run/Walk

August 7, Old Kinderhook

Walk or run through the scenic grounds at Old Kinderhook. Cost is $25 to enter with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call Jasen at 314-401-5518 or email jasenjones17@icloud.com.

Best Dam En Plein Air Art Festival

August 9-14, Lake Fine Art Academy & Galleria

Artists will be spread out over 20 different venues painting in the competition. Deadline to register is July 16. A gala/art show and sale/awards ceremony will be held. For more information, go to www.lakefineart.net.

Best Dam Fireworks Display

August 10

Enjoy an amazing fireworks show no matter where you are located at the Lake. The plan is to place barges from the 0 to 39-mile markers where fireworks will be synchronized to go off at the same time.