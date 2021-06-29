Lake Regional offers classes in July

Submitted content

Iberia Sports Physicals

12-4 p.m. Friday, July 9, Lake Regional Clinic - Iberia

Lake Regional Clinic - Iberia invites area high school and middle school students to a free sports physical clinic. The physicals meet MSHSAA requirements for participation in school sports practices and games. The physicals are valid for two years. Students should wear loose-fitting clothing and have a parent or guardian present. The general and musculoskeletal exam includes height, weight, blood pressure and vision checks. Only sports physicals will be provided. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Lake Regional Clinic – Iberia at 573-793-6900.

Youth Mental Health First Aid

8 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, Virtual Event

Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. This online training gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to children and adolescents who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Participants must register two weeks in advance and complete two hours of self-paced training at least three days prior to the course date. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register or call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.

AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED with Optional First Aid Course

8 a.m.–12 p.m. for CPR/AED and 12:30–3:30 p.m. for First Aid, Wednesday, July 14, Lake Regional Hospital, third floor conference rooms, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach

The morning session covers how to perform CPR on an adult, child and infant, and how to use an AED. If you also require first aid certification, stay for the afternoon session. Participants who demonstrate the skills taught in the course receive a Heartsaver CPR, AED, First Aid course completion card. The cost for CPR, AED (morning only) is $35; the cost for CPR, AED, First Aid (all day) is $60. Registration is required. Visit lakeregional.com/cpr to register, or call Elizabeth Evans, R.N., at 573-302-2243.

Lebanon Sports Physicals

3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, Lebanon High School

Providers from Lake Regional Orthopedics will be at Lebanon High School to provide free sports physicals for middle school and high school students. The physicals meet MSHSAA requirements for participation in school sports practices and games. Students should wear loose-fitting clothing and have a parent or guardian present. The general and musculoskeletal exam includes height, weight, blood pressure and vision checks. Only sports physicals will be provided. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Lake Regional Orthopedics at 573-302-3990.

Infant CPR

6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Lake Regional Hospital, third floor conference rooms, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach

This course will teach American Heart Association guidelines for infant CPR and is available to parents or soon-to-be parents and grandparents. The class is free of charge, but registration is required at lakeregional.com/infantcpr. For more information, please call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.

Adult Mental Health First Aid

8 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, Virtual Event

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. This online class teaches you how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Participants must register two weeks in advance and complete two hours of self-paced training at least three days prior to the course date. Visit lakeregional.com/events to register or call Community Outreach at 573-348-8222 for more information.