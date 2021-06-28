Free sports physical clinic offered

Submitted content

Lake Regional Orthopedics will provide free sports physicals for middle and high school students at Lebanon High School from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

The physicals are valid for two years per MSHSAA requirements for participation in school sports practices and games. The sports physicals offered last year through Lake Regional also were valid for two years.

Students should wear loose-fitting clothing and have a parent or guardian present. The general and musculoskeletal exam includes height, weight, blood pressure and vision checks. Sports physicals do not replace well-child exams and do not include immunizations. Only sports physicals will be offered at these events; students will not be able to receive physicals for other activities, such as scouting.

Face coverings are required for everyone. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided. If possible, please limit attendance to the student and one parent or guardian.

For more information on either of these screenings, call Lake Regional Orthopedics at 573-302-3990.

Lake Regional Sports Medicine serves area athletes with comprehensive care of sports injuries and athletic trainer services. The sports medicine team includes providers board certified in sports medicine, foot and ankle surgery, and general orthopedics. For more information, visit lakeregional.com/SportsMedicine.