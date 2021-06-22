Ozarks Camera Club announces PhotoQuest contest

Submitted content

Returning to live venue events, the Lake Area Camera Club, in cooperation with the Lake Arts Council, will hold the 2021 Contest at the offices of the Lake Arts Council in the Stone Crest Mall. Photos must be received for judging at the office by August 2. This contest is to give amateur photographers earning less than $500 gross per year from photography (excluding contest winnings) an opportunity to exhibit their art and receive recognition for their work.

Photographers may enter as many photos as they like. The entry fee for each photo is $5. Categories this year for photos are Wildlife, Landscapes, Nature, Still Life and Floral, Architecture and Machinery, and Story Telling and People. The awards ceremony, with a top prize of $100, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on August 14.

Full details and entry forms are available on line at www.artsatthelake.com or by calling the Council office at 573-964-6366 between 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Monday through Friday.

Professional photographers not connected to the Camera Club will judge the entries, which will remain on exhibit at the Arts Council Office through August, with winners on long term display through September.