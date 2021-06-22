Nagy moves to Eldon Clnic

Lake Sun Leader

Lake Regional Family Medicine Physician Virginia Nagy, M.D., is now a full-time physician at Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, located at 416 S. Maple St.

Dr. Nagy is board certified in family medicine. She cares for patients of all ages, including newborns, children, teens, adults and seniors. Her services include sick/acute visits for such needs as a sore throat or fever, as well as wellness exams, sports physicals, preventive services and chronic disease management. She has been with Lake Regional since 2012.

“I feel that family practice is a unique area of medicine, in which we are allowed to care for and get to know not just individuals but entire families,” Dr. Nagy said. “This gives us a better understanding of medical as well as personal care.”

Dr. Nagy earned a medical degree and completed a family medicine residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. She enjoys connecting with her patients and thinks active listening is important to developing strong patient-provider relationships.

“I listen closely and try to always make sure each of us has an understanding of what the goals are,” Dr. Nagy said. “Communication is key to good care, so I also make sure I have clear communication with any specialists to ensure coordination of care.”

Nagy lives in Lohman with her husband and daughter. In her free time, she enjoys exploring outside, working in her garden and spending time with family.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nagy, call Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon at 573-392-5654. View her bio online at lakeregional.com/physicians.