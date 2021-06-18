Karen Thornton

Special to the Lake Sun

In 1930 loudspeakers were introduced in mosques, used to call the people to prayer. Some mosques use a recorded electronic device set on a timer. Call to prayer is for the Muslim countries and communities. There are US communities with a minority Muslim population where they were met with opposition during a time of rest to use the loudspeakers for call to prayer. We have been in many countries where the “call to prayer” was during our resting time. There is no question as to what is happening, starting as early as 4AM. A question that comes to mind, how many Muslims are actually praying at 4AM? When posed the question, the response was; “I try my best to remember my commitment to my faith”.

And I bring this up because? What if we as a believer were called to prayer five times a day? Scripture tells us to “Never stop praying”, 1Thessalonians 5:17 or some translations, “pray without ceasing”. The verse prior says, “Always be joyful”. And to conclude that section, “Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus”. Do you find it impossible? Wait, there is an asterisk, *unless you’re really busy? Did you know it’s not that difficult? It is not only possible to pray without ceasing, but you can do it without any significant change to your agenda. It’s shifting your thought process and turning everyday challenges, special moments into prayer. We have so much to be thankful for. The question, where do you start. Remember when you go into your closet and you are choosing something to wear, those who have never had that privilege. When you open the refrigerator to prepare a meal, you have a choice of food. When you are cold or hot and you have heat and air. Think about folding laundry for your family and pray for them as you do. How many times do you have to wait, for the dentist, doctor or your Latte at Starbucks, pray for the person in front of you.

Do we really think to count our blessings? God isn’t just hanging around waiting for you to have a problem to fix or get you something. The Bible encourages us to pray at all times. It also tells us to not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayers and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. Supplication is more than petitioning, suggesting an intensity of earnestness in extended prayer. Release the burdens of the day to Him who already is aware of your circumstances. Prayer and peace are intricately connected, and if you entrust your cares to Him instead of fretting over them, He will give you the peace that passes all understanding.

So, if you were called to prayer five times a day, would you have something to pray about?

It isn’t the many words or elegant speech in your prayers, it is your time with God. You pray and you listen. Turn to His Word and see what He has to say to you.

REF: 1Thessalonians 5: Philippians 4; 1Peter 5:7