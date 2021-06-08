Lake Regional recognizes board member for service

Submitted content

Lake Regional Health System recognized the service of charter board member Robert Schwendinger upon his retirement from the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors on June 4.

“Robert Schwendinger has been instrumental in planning the hospital’s development, growth and success,” said Jim Judas, Lake Regional Health System board president. “Throughout his decades of service, he helped to ensure the organization continually identified and met community needs, resulting in a dramatic expansion of services. Bob’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality care to this community has been an inspiration to us all.”

Schwendinger, one of the seven original members, was elected to the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors in June 1976. He served as secretary of the board from 1976 to 2019 and on multiple committees, including Audit, Compensation, Executive, Finance, Insurance, Joint Conference, Medical Staff Development, Nominating and Governance, Professional Services, and Strategic Planning. He also served as secretary of the Lake Regional Medical Group board.

“I cannot put into words the impact Mr. Bob Schwendinger has had on Lake Regional Health System and the greater Lake of the Ozarks region,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “As a board member since 1976, his service to this community began before the hospital’s foundations were even poured. In many ways, we owe our very existence to Bob and the other great individuals who founded this hospital. His experience, wisdom, insight and passion for Lake Regional and our community are virtually irreplaceable. He will be greatly missed.”

Schwendinger completed the Missouri Hospital Association’s Governance Excellence Certificate Program in 2012 and was presented with the Missouri Hospital Association’s Excellence in Governance award in 2013 in recognition of his contributions to the health care community.

“I am gratified by what I have seen in my 45 years with the board,” Schwendinger said. “The organization grew as a result of the commitment, hard work and vision of leadership, as well as staff who saw the critical need for medical services at the lake.”

Now, Schwendinger said, it’s up to the community to sustain this success.

“I hope everyone continues to appreciate and share the commitment to a shared vision,” Schwendinger said. “They must learn from our past, understand how far we have come and continue readiness to meet the changes to come. The journey is well worth the effort!”

