New Evangelization Pilgrimage

The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church is located in Laurie.

The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church in Laurie will host a New Evangelization Pilgrimage June 19 at 9 p.m. Registration is at 8:30 a.m.

In 2005, Denise Bossert, daughter of a Protestant minister, converted to Catholicism. In 2014 she traveled to Israel with the Catholic Press Association as a guest of Israel Tourism. She is a professional travel/pilgrimage writer and worked as the Catholic Liaison & Director of Public Relations for Israel Ministry of Tourism from 2015-2016. She will be sharing her story at the pilgrimage.

The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church is located at 176 Marian Dr, Laurie. Call 573-374-6279 or go to thenationalshrineofmarymotherofthechurch.com for more information.