Halloween happenings

Get your spook on this month with these Halloween attractions and events. From visiting a pumpkin patch to scoring gobs of candy, there are plenty of places to show off that scary costume.

HALLOWEEN ATTRACTIONS

Pumpkin Patch

The Cave Pumpkin Patch is open on weekends through October. Admission is $7/person and free for ages 2 and under (cash only). Admission gives guests access to The Cave, playground, sand boxes, hay rides, mini golf, and many other games and attractions. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For an additional charge, there are water balloons, paint balls, snacks, food trucks, pumpkins of various sizes and mums for purchase.

Located at 123 Swinging Bridges Road, Brumley.

U-Pick Patch

MECCA Farms has a variety of fun activities for the kids this month. The farm has a 150 foot slide, petting zoo, nature trail, obstacle course, hay rides, corn cannons, concession stands, and other entertainment. Go to the field to pick out your pumpkins to take home.

Cost is $7/person and free for ages 2 and under (additional fee for the pumpkins). Hours are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Located at 425 Delmar Dr., Roach.

Ghost Walk

Stark Caverns is hosting a Ghost Walk: The Howler’s Lair this month. The one-of-a-kind tour of the cave will include references to true Ozark folklore and myth. Cost is $26 for adults, $13 for youth ages 8-12, with discounts given to seniors and military. Children under the age of 8 are not allowed to participate.

For more information, go to www.starkcaverns.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Vendor Show

A Halloween Vendor Show will be held Oct. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Osage Beach. Lots of vendors, art and food will be available.

Witches Ball

The first annual Witches Be Crazy Ball will be held at La Roca Club in Osage Beach Oct. 23. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 and includes a drink ticket, snacks and witchy dance lesson. Prizes for best-dressed witch.

For more information and for tickets, go to www.larocaclub.com.

Hy-Vee Hollow

Hy-Vee’s parking lot is turned into a trick-or-treating frenzy at this annual event. Booths sponsored by businesses will be set up passing out treats from 3-6 p.m. The event will include supporting the Teal Pumpkin Project in providing non-food treats for those children who have food allergies. Oct. 24. Cost is $2/child with proceeds going to the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp.

Harvest Fest

The Barn at Honeysuckle Farms in Iberia will host an event Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors, boutiques, artisans, and antiques will be for sale. Vendors will be handing out candy to kids, there will be a costume contest at 1 p.m. Saturday, barrel train and other fun for the kids. Admission is $5 and free for kids 12 and under. Parking is free.

Halloween on the Strip

Trick or Treating will be held at participating businesses from 2-4 p.m. along the Strip on Oct. 30. Other events include games at Luby’s Plaza, a cookie walk at 2 p.m., costume contest at 4 p.m. and pumpkin contest at 4 p.m. Drop off decorated pumpkins for judging before 4 p.m.

Trick or Treat

Lake Valley Country Club will be hosting Truck or Treat from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 30. A haunted house, dinner specials, and booths full of candy will be set up.

Halloween Party

The Haunted Holler (651 Highland Cir., Osage Beach) will host The Haunted Halloween Party Oct. 30 from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. A haunted house, zombie shoot, live music and a scary movie will be shown. Gates open at 6 p.m. A costume contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a $200 cash prize for best costume. Tickets are $20/person. Kids under the age of 6 are free.

For more information, go to fort54eventpark.com.

Pub Crawl

A Halloween Pub Crawl will be held in Gravois Mills on Oct. 30. Buses start at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 for a wrist band. Participating bars include: 10-42 Bar & Que, Hillbilly Yacht Club, Tony Gs, VFW, Lake Burger, Lil Bass Hole, and Maggie’s at the Lake.

Haunted House

The City of Linn Creek is hosting a Trunk or Treat and Haunted House at 102 E. Valley Drive on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Face painting and a DJ will also be on hand.

Adult Party & Kids Spooktacular

Captain Ron’s will host the 15th annual Adult Halloween Party on Oct. 30 and the Kids Spooktacular from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Halloween Tournament

The third annual Halloween Golf Tournament to benefit the Lake of the Ozarks Food Bank will be held Oct. 31 at The Golf Club at Deer Chase. The 9-hole tournament is $200 for a team of four with proxy prizes, games on course and mulligans. Prizes for best themed costume, scarier costume and overall best costume.

To register or for more information, contact Jasen at jjones@oldkinderhook.com or 314-401-5518.