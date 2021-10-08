Lake Live: Music listing for the Lake area

Lake Sun Leader

Friday, October 8

Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Slick Nickel, 7-11 p.m.

Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Captain Ron’s, Marcus Words, 1-5 p.m.; Sax on the Beach, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Slick Nickel, 7-11 p.m.

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.

Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna

Off the Cliff, Helen Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Ozarks Amphitheater, The Avett Brothers, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Michael Byington, 1-4 p.m.; Mark & Sarah, 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Lake Burger, Sarah and Mark, 12 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Collective, 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13

Helen’s Hideout, Helen Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, October 14

Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Me & Jim, 6 p.m.

Friday, October 15

Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Jason Button, 7 p.m.

Casablanca, Duoly Noted, 7 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Blake Gardner and the Farmers, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Jake Baumgartner, 7 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Blake Gardner and the Farmers, 7-11 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Me & Jim, 1-4 p.m.; Rebel, 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Dave Dunklee, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19

Lucky’s, Cindy Lawhorn, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, October 21

Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Me & Jim, 6 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Shawn Campanini, 7 p.m.

Casablanca, Duoly Noted, 7 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.

Off the Cliff Helen Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 1-4 p.m.; Lake Collective, 5-8 p.m.