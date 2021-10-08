Lake Live: Music listing for the Lake area
Friday, October 8
Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Slick Nickel, 7-11 p.m.
Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Captain Ron’s, Marcus Words, 1-5 p.m.; Sax on the Beach, 6-10 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Slick Nickel, 7-11 p.m.
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.
Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna
Off the Cliff, Helen Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Ozarks Amphitheater, The Avett Brothers, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Michael Byington, 1-4 p.m.; Mark & Sarah, 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, October 10
Lake Burger, Sarah and Mark, 12 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Collective, 2-5 p.m.
Wednesday, October 13
Helen’s Hideout, Helen Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Thursday, October 14
Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Me & Jim, 6 p.m.
Friday, October 15
Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Jason Button, 7 p.m.
Casablanca, Duoly Noted, 7 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Blake Gardner and the Farmers, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Jake Baumgartner, 7 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Blake Gardner and the Farmers, 7-11 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Me & Jim, 1-4 p.m.; Rebel, 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Dave Dunklee, 2-5 p.m.
Tuesday, October 19
Lucky’s, Cindy Lawhorn, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, October 21
Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Me & Jim, 6 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Brickhouse Cajun Cuisine, Shawn Campanini, 7 p.m.
Casablanca, Duoly Noted, 7 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7 p.m.
Off the Cliff Helen Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Mick Byrd, 1-4 p.m.; Lake Collective, 5-8 p.m.