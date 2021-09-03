Living History Flight offered Labor Day weekend

Lake Sun Leader

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum has brought one of the most iconic warplanes from World War II to visit Springfield-Branson National Airport, through September 6. Rides and ground tours may be purchased for our B-25, Maid in the Shade. The public can experience a Living History Flight in a fully restored B-25 Bomber on Friday through Monday, September 3-6.

The aircraft is open to the public for ground tours Friday to Monday from 2-6 p.m. To schedule a ride book online at www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.

The B-25 proved to be one of the best weapons and was possibly the most versatile aircraft of WWII. Heavily armed, it was utilized for high- and low-level bombing, strafing, photo-reconnaissance, and submarine patrol. Its most distinguishing role was in the historic raid over Tokyo in 1942 by the Doolittle Raiders. The B-25 saw duty in every combat area flown by the Dutch, British, Chinese, Russian, Australian, and US forces.

Our particular B-25J, Maid In The Shade, served her wartime duty with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica. There it was assigned Battle Number 18. The plane flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia between November 4 and December 31, 1944. The majority of the targets were railroad bridges. After the war, she was used as a trainer before being sold at auction and used as an insect sprayer. She was acquired by Airbase in 1981 and after a 28-year extensive restoration, flew again in 2009.

The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum, a unit of the Commemorative Air Force, has operated from historic Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona for over 40 years providing inspiring and educational experiences to young and old. Its annual aircraft touring programs, living history flights and its top-rated exhibition museum in Mesa, Arizona are available to the public year-round. Its mission is to ‘Educate - Inspire – and Honor,’ through its many programs of flight and living history experiences. Airbase Arizona is a not-for-profit educational organization, designated Blue Star Family Museum and is affiliated with the Smithsonian.