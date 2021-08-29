Free fishing classes

Missouri Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids and families to attend a free series of fishing workshops in various locations around mid-Missouri this September. The Discover Nature — Fishing (DNF) workshops will cover the basics of fishing, from tackle to knot-tying, and participants will gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own.

Each of the four lessons will focus on a different topic:

Lesson 1 – Equipment, casting, and proper fish handling

Lesson 2 – How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson 3 – Five common Missouri fish: anatomy, habitat, and lifecycle

Lesson 4 – Fishing with lures and fishing regulations

Lessons 1 and 2 will take place on one evening, and lessons 3 and 4 on a second evening. All classes are free, but preregistration is required at mdc.mo.gov/centralevents. MDC will offer these clinics, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at the following locations:

Aug. 31 & Sept. 2 — Credit Union Pond at MDC Headquarters in Jefferson City

Sept. 7 & 9 — Manito Lake Conservation Area in Tipton

Sept. 13 & 15 — Ben Branch Lake Conservation Area in Chamois

Sept. 14 & 16 — Marshall Diggs Conservation Area in Wentzville

Sept. 20 & 22 — Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia

Sept. 21 & 23 — Rinquelin Trail Lake Conservation Area in Dixon

Sept. 28 & 30 — Veterans Park in Fulton

All DNF classes are free for registered participants and MDC will provide all needed fishing equipment and supplies. Participants should bring their own drinking water, bug repellant, sunglasses, and sunscreen if they wish.

To help ensure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDC asks all participants to observe current, local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking. MDC encourages participants to bring and wear face coverings when appropriate.

DNF programs focus primarily on reaching kids 6–15 years of age and emphasize family involvement. All children must be accompanied by an adult and all participants must preregister for each lesson by visiting mdc.mo.gov/centralevents.

Families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own accounts which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is setup parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each individual. This functionality will allow parents register their entire family or select family members to an event at the same time. First, users will log into their account and click “My Group Profile,” then add family members to their account. Setting up a group account today will make program registration quicker and easier for all MDC programs.

For more information about these classes, contact Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov, or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2968.