Lake Live calendar
Friday, August 27
Backwater Jack’s, Steven Woolley & the Groove
Bear Bottom Resort, Dirt Road Addiction, 7 p.m.
Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, I-70 Overdrive, 1-5 p.m.; The i-Berry’s, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Nate Michaels, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Gotcha Covered, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Maxx Gruv, 2-6 p.m.
Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Paradise, Preston Ary, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shorty Pants, Travis Henry
Tap and Grill, ChristiAna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Backwater Jack’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders
Bear Bottom Resort, Dirt Road Addiction, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Liz Moriondo, 6-10 p.m.; Machine Gun Symphony, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.
Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Members Only, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Maxx Gruv, 1-5 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders
Lake Burger, Disengaged, 6 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Sax on the Beach, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Mark & Sarah, 2-6 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Maxx Gruv, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Art Bentley, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shorty Pants, Travis Henry
Tap and Grill, ChristiAna, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words
Brick House, Nick Adams, 1-5 p.m.
Dog Days, Astro Kats, 2 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Nash Vegas, 12-4 p.m.
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Drew Stevens, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Maxx Gruv, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.
Monday, August 30
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay
Tuesday, August 31
Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin
Wednesday, September 1
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words
Thursday, September 2
Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno
Captain Ron’s, Loaded Dice, 6-11 p.m.
Dog Days, The Juice from Concentrate, 6 p.m.
Paradise, Good Vibes, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, September 3
Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard
Bear Bottom Resort, Nashville Fiddle Dickers, 7 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Dirt Road Addiction, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, The Juice, 9 p.m.
Dierbergs, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 2-6 p.m.; Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer
Lake Burger, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.
Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna
Lazy Gators, Aaron Watson
Ozarks Amphitheater, Brantley Gilbert
Paradise, Good Vibes, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood
Tap and Grill, Johnny Henry, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 4
Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard
Bear Bottom Resort, Nashville Fiddle Dickers, 7 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Pure Nectar, 1-5 p.m.; M-80’s, 7-11 p.m.
Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.
Coconuts, John Henry, 6 p.m.
Dierberg’s Lakeview, Helen Russell and Co., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, KC Groove Therapy
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.
Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Drew Stevens, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna
Michaels Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-9 p.m.
Paradise, DJ Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Faded Youth, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Well Hungarians
Shorty Pants, Art Bentley