Lake Live calendar

Lake Sun Leader

Friday, August 27

Backwater Jack’s, Steven Woolley & the Groove

Bear Bottom Resort, Dirt Road Addiction, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, I-70 Overdrive, 1-5 p.m.; The i-Berry’s, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Nate Michaels, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Gotcha Covered, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Maxx Gruv, 2-6 p.m.

Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Paradise, Preston Ary, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shorty Pants, Travis Henry

Tap and Grill, ChristiAna, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Backwater Jack’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders

Bear Bottom Resort, Dirt Road Addiction, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Liz Moriondo, 6-10 p.m.; Machine Gun Symphony, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.

Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Members Only, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Maxx Gruv, 1-5 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders

Lake Burger, Disengaged, 6 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Sax on the Beach, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Mark & Sarah, 2-6 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Maxx Gruv, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Art Bentley, 12-4 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shorty Pants, Travis Henry

Tap and Grill, ChristiAna, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words

Brick House, Nick Adams, 1-5 p.m.

Dog Days, Astro Kats, 2 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Nash Vegas, 12-4 p.m.

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Drew Stevens, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Maxx Gruv, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Steven Tyler Moore, 5-9 p.m.

Monday, August 30

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay

Tuesday, August 31

Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin

Wednesday, September 1

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words

Thursday, September 2

Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno

Captain Ron’s, Loaded Dice, 6-11 p.m.

Dog Days, The Juice from Concentrate, 6 p.m.

Paradise, Good Vibes, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, September 3

Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard

Bear Bottom Resort, Nashville Fiddle Dickers, 7 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Dirt Road Addiction, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, The Juice, 9 p.m.

Dierbergs, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 2-6 p.m.; Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer

Lake Burger, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna

Lazy Gators, Aaron Watson

Ozarks Amphitheater, Brantley Gilbert

Paradise, Good Vibes, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood

Tap and Grill, Johnny Henry, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard

Bear Bottom Resort, Nashville Fiddle Dickers, 7 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Pure Nectar, 1-5 p.m.; M-80’s, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.

Coconuts, John Henry, 6 p.m.

Dierberg’s Lakeview, Helen Russell and Co., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, KC Groove Therapy

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Geeker, 1-5 p.m.; Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee, 12-4 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Drew Stevens, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Larry’s on the Lake, ChristiAna

Michaels Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-9 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Geefer, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Faded Youth, 12-4 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Well Hungarians

Shorty Pants, Art Bentley