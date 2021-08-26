Joyce L. Miller

There’s not many involved with boating and the marine industry who don’t recognize Dave and Connie Weyer. The founders of Advantage Marine, now part of the Premier Advantage Marine, are well-known and respected members of the marine industry, not just at Lake of the Ozarks, but across the country. The Weyer’s knowledge of the boating industry and the lake community run deep.

Since 2004, the Weyer’s have been a part of the Shootout family. First when they started running their boat, and later as volunteers. They’ve seen the impact of the event from many angles — business owners, racers and volunteers. This year, they will be honored when they are inducted in the Bob Morgan Shootout Hall of Fame.

They have run their race boat in races and Poker Runs across the country, from the Great Lakes in Michigan to Grand Lake in Oklahoma to Florida, Lake Havasu and every place in between. More times than not, they have found themselves in the winners circle, but the place they enjoy most and always look forward to coming home to is Lake of the Ozarks. There’s just something special about the boating community here, Connie said.

The Weyer’s volunteer countless hours each year to the Shootout. Connie was one of the members of the committee that was involved in making the decision to move the Shootout to the west side of the lake and home venue at Captain Ron’s. They are the kind of volunteers the Shootout depends on. It doesn’t matter what needs to be done, they are there to lend a hand.

In 2018, Connie and Dave’s daughter and grandson were killed in a tragic car accident. The annual Shootout Run What You Brung Poker Run now benefits a foundation that was created in their honor.

What makes it all worthwhile? Connie says that answer is easy. It’s the people, the lake community and the racing community that come back year after year. Meeting new people, catching up with friends who come every year to be part of the Shootout, and the volunteers who works hard to raise money for local charities, is what continues to bring the Weyer’s back year after year.