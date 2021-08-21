Opening weekend for St. Louis Sound

Missouri History Museum

Join the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, for the opening weekend of St. Louis Sound, a free, 6,000-square-foot special exhibit that explores St. Louis’ vital role in the story of American popular music from the dawn of recorded sound to Nelly’s “Country Grammar.” More than 200 historical artifacts from legendary musicians, world-class songwriters and important venues will be on display.

“Our exciting lineup of opening weekend events gives our community the chance to come together, celebrate and connect to St. Louis’ deep musical heritage,” said Andrew Wanko, public historian and exhibit content lead for St. Louis Sound. “We’re thrilled to invite you to discover why St. Louis is one of the most important cities for musical invention and enjoyment in the world.”

Throughout the weekend, enjoy live performances on multiple indoor and outdoor stages, hands-on activities, and presentations from the team who created the exhibit and the people who have their fingers on the pulse of the St. Louis music scene. See the full schedule below.

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

10 am | Ribbon-cutting ceremony with Murphy Lee, Grammy Award-winning rapper from the platinum- selling group St. Lunatics, and Missouri Historical Society President Dr. Frances Levine.

11 am – 1 pm | Live concert with Marko Polo and FIRE DOG.

11 am – 4 pm | Kids activities including coloring giant 2-D guitars and painting St. Louis Sound-inspired rocks to add to the STL ROCKS rock garden.

2 – 6 pm | Grab drinks and a meal from some of St. Louis’ best food trucks.

2:30 – 3:15 pm | The outdoor mainstage kicks off with the Red & Black Brass Band.

3:45 – 5 pm | Murphy Lee and Friends take the outdoor stage.

5 – 9 pm | KDHX broadcasts live in the MacDermott Grand Hall. Music My Way with DJ LadyJock is live from 5 – 7 pm. Catch Traveling at the Speed of Sound with The Time Traveler G. Wiz from 7 – 9 pm

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

11:30 am – 12:20 pm | St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs.

11 am – 4 pm | Kids activities including coloring giant 2-D guitars and painting St. Louis Sound-inspired rocks to add to the STL ROCKS rock garden.

1 – 1:50 pm | Bobby Norfolk performs as Scott Joplin with pianist Brad Ellebrecht.

2:30 – 2:45 pm | National champion Gentlemen of Vision St. Louis step team performs.

3 – 4:30 pm | “Love that St. Louis Sound” keynote featuring the Funky Butt Brass Band and local authors Amanda Doyle and Steve Pick.

About the Missouri Historical Society

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) makes history meaningful and accessible through its three physical locations in St. Louis: the Missouri History Museum, the Library & Research Center and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum. MHS has been active in the St. Louis community since 1866. Today, MHS serves as the confluence of historical perspectives and contemporary issues. Collecting for more than 150 years, MHS houses one of the largest collections of artifacts and historical materials of any regional history institution in the United States. Missouri Historical Society Members and donors support its work of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of this region. The Missouri History Museum and the Library & Research Center receive funding from the St. Louis City and County taxpayers through the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District.