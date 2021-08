Lake Live calendar

Lake Sun Leader

Friday, August 20

Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno

Bear Bottom Resort, Centerline Band, 7 p.m.

Bulldogs Beach House, Dave Dunklee, 5-9 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Art Bentley, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Pure Drive, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Kingpin, 9 p.m.

Fish & Co., ChristiAna

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Chris Brown, 2-6 p.m.; KC Groove Therapy, 8 a.m.-12 a.m.

Lake Burger, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Lazy Gators, Casey Donahue

Paradise, Hometown Tourist, 6-10 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Johnny Henry, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Backwater Jack’s, The Usual Suspects

Bear Bottom Resort, Centerline Band, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Johnny Henry Duo, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, The Juice, 6-10 p.m.

Casablanca, Don Akers, 7-11 p.m.

Dog Days, Retro Nerds, 9 p.m.

Fish & Co., ChristiAna

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Chris Brown, 1-5 p.m.; KC Groove Therapy, 8 a.m.-12 a.m.

Jolly Rogers, Notorious

Lake Burger, Chill Bone, 6 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Me & Jim, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Mark & Sarah, 2-6 p.m.

Lazy Gators, Phat Fest bands

Oh Tommy’s, Dave Dunklee, 6-10 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Hometown Tourist, 12-4 p.m.; Jordan Heckemeyer, 6-10 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Soul Root, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

Backwater Jack’s, Kirck Brown Blues Band

Brick House, Shawn C, 1-5 p.m.

Casablanca, Zach Simpson, 1-4 p.m.

Dog Days, Randall Shreve, 2 p.m.

Fish & Co., Dave Dunklee, 1-5 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Nash Vegas, 12-4 p.m.

Lake Burger, Steven Tyler Moore, 12 p.m.

Lakeside Café at Ozark Yacht Club, Drew Stevens, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Helen Russell and Co., 5-8 p.m.

Paradise, DJ Chris Brown, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Chris Yak, 5-9 p.m.

Monday, August 23

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay

Tuesday, August 24

Shorty Pants, Phillip Twitchell

Wednesday, August 25

Backwater Jack’s, Phillip Twitchell

Dog Days, Brock Wade Duo, 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 26

Backwater Jack’s, ChristiAna

Brick House, Nate Michaels, 7-11 p.m.

Dog Days, Baub Eis Band, 6 p.m.

Paradise, Preston Ary, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Backwater Jack’s, Steven Woolley & the Groove

Bear Bottom Resort, Dirt Road Addiction, 7 p.m.

Brick House, Jake Baumgartner, 7-11 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, I-70 Overdrive, 1-5 p.m.; The i-Berry’s, 7-11 p.m.

Casablanca, Nate Michaels, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Notorious, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Gotcha Covered, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Maxx Gruv, 2-6 p.m.

Lake Burger, Usual Suspects, 6 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Paradise, Preston Ary, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shorty Pants, Travis Henry

Tap and Grill, ChristiAna, 7 p.m.