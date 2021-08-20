Lake Sun Leader

There are a number of Lake area golf tournaments taking place around the area. Check out our list!

American Legion Tournament

The American Legion Post 624 in Sunrise Beach will host a four-person golf tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club August 27. Shotgun at noon. Cost is $240 for a four person team or $60 per person.Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, prize money, mulligans, par 3 insurance and attendance prizes, and a post-tournament meal. For more information, call Ray at 303-263-8592.

Parrot Head Open

The annual tournament will be held August 28 & 29 at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Cost is $350/team plus a $25 cart fee. A practice round will be held Friday with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun.

Entry deadline is August 24. Call 573-348-8255 for more information.

Idiots Club Tournament

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club will host the third annual golf tournament September 20 at Porto Cima. Cost is $800 for a four-person team or $150 per golfer. Registration and checkin at 9:30 a.m., silent auction at 10 a.m. and tee off at 11 a.m.

The Idiots Club helps support children in the Lake area with a variety of needs that are not often covered by other charitable organizations.

To register or for more information, go to www.lakeoftheozarksidiotsclub.org.

Diaper Drive Tournament

The annual Diaper Drive Golf Tournament will be held September 26 at Osage National Golf Course. Shotgun at 1 p.m. Cost is $400 for a four-person team.

For more information, contact Jessica at 574-480-1489 or email jessica@changingtable.org.

Halloween Tournament

The third annual Halloween Golf Tournament to benefit the Lake of the Ozarks Food Bank will be held October 31 at The Golf Club at Deer Chase. The 9-hole tournament is $200 for a team of four with proxy prizes, games on course and mulligans. Prizes for best themed costume, scarier costume and overall best costume.

To register or for more information, contact Jasen at jjones@oldkinderhook.com or 314-401-5518.