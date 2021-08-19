City moves forward with Rummage Sale

City of Osage Beach

The City of Osage Beach will hold its annual city-wide rummage sale, rain or shine, on Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

To have your home included on the map, a $10 fee applies, and registration must be received by September 10. Booth space is also available at City Hall for a $15 fee. Space is limited so register early! The fees cover the costs of the maps and advertising; fees are non-refundable.

Register online at www.osagebeach.org. Maps will be available online and at City Hall prior to the event.

Rummage Bingo will once again be played with a chance to win various prizes! Learn more at www.osagebeach.org.