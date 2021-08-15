Missouri State Museum hosts rug hooking demonstration

Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Missouri State Museum invites the public to a rug hooking demonstration in conjunction with the museum’s "Show Me Hooked Rugs” exhibit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Visitors to the museum and Capitol can watch as experienced rug hookers create beautiful designs in the History Hall. Visitors can also learn from the experts and try their hand at rug hooking themselves! This is an open house event.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

The Missouri State Museum is located on the first floor of the Capitol building, 201 W. Capitol Ave., in Jefferson City. For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

